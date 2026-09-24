Nuggets Nikola Jokic Given Preseason Honor by ESPN

The Denver Nuggets are trying to get back to title contention. They won the championship in 2023 on the back of Nikola Jokic and his supporting cast. However, injuries have kept them from being able to get back to the NBA Finals.

Injuries to Aaron Gordon, Jamal Murray, and Christian Braun in recent years have hurt their chances. However, Jokic is still widely viewed as the best player in the league. Heading into this season, Jokic was once again listed as the best player in the NBA by ESPN.

Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic Ranked as Best Player in the NBA

In ESPN’s annual top-100 ranking, Jokic appeared at the top. They claim that the margin was very close, but Jokic’s offensive prowess is still unmatched.

“In 2025-26, he averaged a triple-double for the second straight season, joining Russell Westbrook as the only players to accomplish the feat multiple times. Although Jokic finished second in MVP voting once again, he has either won the award or been runner-up across six consecutive campaigns,” wrote Matt Williams.

As long as Jokic is on the roster, the Nuggets will continue to have one of the best offenses in the league. Last season, they once again had the best offense in the NBA. As great as Jokic was last season, his 3-point shooting did fall off a bit over the course of the year.

After he got hurt in January, his 3-point shooting took a dive. He shot just 31 percent from beyond the 3-point line for the rest of the year when he returned from his injury. Still, his ability to score and get off any shot he wants is uncanny. He is the best passing center in the league, as well.

Jokic became the first player in NBA history last season to lead the league in rebounding and assists. That shows the ability that he has to control the game, which is why Denver can’t be ruled out as a title contender.

Denver’s Health Is the Biggest Key to a Championship Run

The lack of health in the postseason has been a massive factor in the fact that Denver hasn’t been able to get back to the Finals. Gordon is one of the most important players that the team has because of his rebounding and his ability to finish at the rim.

Cameron Johnson has also had problems staying healthy. As great as Jokic is, he cannot carry the team alone. The Nuggets are hoping the addition of DeMar DeRozan can bring them more depth in case the injury bug strikes again. DeRozan is one of the most durable players in the league.

Denver is the most expensive team in the league, as they are in the second apron of the luxury tax. Improving the roster will be hard at the trade deadline because of that restriction.