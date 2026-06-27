Nuggets Weigh Blockbuster Move to Pair Nikola Jokic With All-NBA Wing

The Denver Nuggets are exploring every avenue to maximize Nikola Jokic‘s championship window.

After a disappointing first-round playoff exit, Denver has begun examining whether another blockbuster move could return the franchise to championship contention.

According to NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, the Nuggets have internally discussed whether they possess enough assets to enter the trade chase for Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown.

The conversations remain preliminary, but they underscore Denver’s determination to strengthen the roster around Jokic.

Nuggets Explore Jaylen Brown Possibility

In the latest edition of The Stein Line, Stein and Fischer reported that Denver has at least considered whether a pursuit of Brown is realistic.

“Sources say that the Nuggets have at least internally discussed whether they have the asset wherewithal to join the trade chase for Boston’s Jaylen Brown, but the Nuggets have yet to emerge as a bona fide landing spot for the Celtics’ MVP candidate,” Stein and Fischer wrote.

The report comes only days after ESPN insider Shams Charania revealed that multiple teams remain engaged with Boston regarding Brown.

“The Boston Celtics are actively engaged in trade talks surrounding Jaylen Brown with multiple interested teams,” Charania said during ESPN’s coverage of the second round of the NBA Draft.

Charania added that rival executives believe the Celtics are approaching those conversations with genuine purpose.

“I’m told there’s a sense of purpose from teams around the league that they feel from the Celtics in these conversations,” Charania said.

That does not necessarily mean a trade is imminent.

Brown remains under contract for three more seasons, giving Boston significant leverage if it ultimately decides to keep one of the NBA’s premier two-way wings.

Denver Looking to Bounce Back After Early Exit

The Nuggets’ willingness to explore a blockbuster reflects the urgency surrounding the franchise after an unexpectedly short postseason.

Denver was eliminated by the Minnesota Timberwolves in six games in the first round, a disappointing finish for a team led by three-time MVP Nikola Jokic and one that entered the playoffs with championship aspirations.

Stein and Fischer reported that Denver is actively pursuing trades designed to strengthen Jokic’s supporting cast.

“League sources say that the Nuggets, meanwhile, are indeed actively pursuing trades to try to strengthen their star’s supporting cast.”

The insiders noted that the urgency stems less from pressure applied by Jokic than from an increasingly unforgiving Western Conference.

Oklahoma City returned to the Western Conference finals last season before falling to the Spurs in seven games and returns much of its young core led by two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

San Antonio is coming off an NBA Finals appearance behind Victor Wembanyama.

Minnesota has already reshaped its roster by pairing LaMelo Ball with Anthony Edwards, while Houston continues building around one of the league’s most promising young cores.

Jokic, meanwhile, has reportedly placed less pressure on Denver’s front office than virtually any superstar in the NBA.

That has not stopped the Nuggets from aggressively exploring ways to improve.

Brown Would Instantly Elevate Denver’s Ceiling

If Denver somehow found a way to acquire Brown, it would immediately create one of the NBA’s most formidable star duos.

The 28-year-old forward finished sixth in MVP voting this past season while earning All-NBA honors as one of basketball’s elite two-way players.

Brown also owns one of the strongest postseason résumés in the NBA.

He helped lead Boston to the 2024 NBA championship, capturing both the Eastern Conference Finals MVP and NBA Finals MVP awards while cementing himself as one of the league’s premier playoff performers.

ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks recently described Brown as the subject of a spirited debate among executives around the league.

Some analytics models rate Brown less favorably than his accolades suggest.

Marks, however, believes the eye test tells the more complete story.

Brown has helped Boston compile a 191-80 regular-season record over the past four seasons while repeatedly proving capable of impacting winning at the highest level.

Nuggets Still Face Steep Climb

The biggest obstacle for the Nuggets is not identifying the right player.

It is assembling a trade package that Boston would seriously entertain.

Brown’s long-term contract gives Celtics president Brad Stevens little incentive to move a player around whom the franchise has built a perennial contender unless presented with an overwhelming return.

That reality helps explain why Stein and Fischer reported Denver has merely discussed the possibility internally rather than emerging as a legitimate frontrunner.

Still, those conversations reveal the Nuggets’ mindset.

Following a first-round exit, standing pat is not viewed as the path back to championship contention.

Whether Denver can transform internal discussions into a legitimate pursuit of Brown may ultimately depend less on its willingness to swing a blockbuster than on whether it possesses the combination of players, draft capital and financial flexibility necessary to convince Boston to seriously engage.