Nikola Jokic Sends Nuggets Reminder as Peyton Watson Decision Looms

Nikola Jokic did not need a summer FIBA game to remind the Denver Nuggets what they have. He gave them one anyway.

Jokic posted 20 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists as Serbia beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 94-81 in Belgrade, according to the FIBA box score. Nikola Jovic led Serbia with 32 points, but the Nuggets star still supplied the kind of all-court control Denver has built an entire franchise around.

The bigger point is that Jokic is still capable of making any roster make sense, which is exactly why Denver’s front office cannot afford to let the roster around him get smaller, thinner or less flexible.

This window was meaningful for Jokic, who was named Serbia’s captain for the first time and said the role carried “honor and privilege.” Serbia entered the window needing wins after two losses to Türkiye, and Jokic helped push the group into the next qualifying phase before the Bosnia and Herzegovina matchup.

For Denver, the timing lands in the middle of a much louder conversation: What happens with Peyton Watson?

Jokic’s Serbia Role Mirrors the Nuggets’ Reality

Jokic’s Serbia performance looked familiar because the responsibilities looked familiar.

He scored efficiently enough to punish single coverage. He rebounded. He controlled tempo. He passed everyone into rhythm. His 11 assists against Bosnia and Herzegovina were not just a novelty number for a center; they were the reminder that Jokic’s best teams usually function when players around him are decisive cutters, shooters and defenders.

That is where the Watson conversation becomes more than a transaction rumor.

Sam Amick of The Athletic reported that the Nuggets have been “very open” to sign-and-trade scenarios involving Watson after a gap in contract negotiations. The same report noted Denver’s difficult cap situation while trying to improve around Jokic.

Watson is not a clean throw-in. He is 23, long, athletic and exactly the type of wing Denver has struggled to keep stocked around Jokic since the 2023 title team began getting more expensive. He also showed real growth before a hamstring injury interrupted his season; Watson was averaging 14.9 points and 4.9 rebounds through 49 games, including 39 starts, before being ruled out for at least four weeks.

That makes the decision harder. Keeping Watson could be costly. Moving him could weaken one of the few areas where Denver needs more, not less.

Peyton Watson Is a Roster Test, Not Just a Contract Test

The Nuggets’ challenge is not simply deciding whether Watson is worth a certain salary. It is deciding what kind of team they are trying to place around Jokic for the next phase.

Jokic makes role players better, but he does not erase every roster flaw. Denver still needs size on the wing, defensive range, transition athleticism and players who can survive playoff matchups without shrinking the offense. Watson checks several of those boxes, even if his jumper and decision-making remain part of the evaluation.

The problem is that the new apron environment makes every expensive decision more punishing. Reuters reported that the NBA’s 2026-27 salary cap is $164.961 million, with the first apron at $209.015 million and the second apron at $221.686 million. Denver was listed among the teams above the first apron.

That matters because teams above apron lines face tighter limits on how they can add talent. Spotrac’s apron tracker lists restrictions that include limits on sign-and-trade acquisitions, salary matching and aggregation rules for teams in apron territory.

So if Denver moves Watson, the return has to matter. A salary-clearing move may help the books, but it does not automatically help Jokic.