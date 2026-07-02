Nuggets Star Nikola Jokic Dominates for Serbia With Jamal Murray Watching

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic gave fans a familiar offseason reminder while playing for Serbia: the setting changes, but the control of the game does not.

Jokic finished with 22 points, 14 rebounds and 7 assists as Serbia beat Switzerland 97-73 in a FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 European Qualifier on July 2 in Fribourg, Switzerland. The official FIBA game page listed the result as a 24-point Serbia win at BCF Arena, and FIBA’s related coverage framed it as Serbia sealing a Second Round spot.

For Nuggets fans, this was more than a summer box score. Jokic played 30 minutes, shot 6-of-13 from the field and went 9-of-11 at the free-throw line, according to the FIBA box score. He also finished with a game-best 35 efficiency rating.

That is exactly the kind of offseason performance Denver fans will notice. Jokic was not drifting through a ceremonial national-team appearance. He was Serbia’s hub, rebounder and late-clock answer in a game that mattered to his country’s World Cup qualifying path.

Nikola Jokic Gives Nuggets Fans a Strong Offseason Signal

The easiest takeaway for Denver is also the most important one: Jokic looked like Jokic.

He controlled the glass, created for teammates and got to the free-throw line. Serbia did not need a 40-point explosion from him because his all-around pressure opened the game for everyone else. Nikola Jovic matched him with 22 points, Nikola Tanaskovic added 16, and Aleksa Avramovic had 13 points and 6 assists.

That balance matters. Serbia is not asking Jokic to carry every possession the way Denver sometimes must during the NBA season. But the structure is still familiar: possession after possession flows through his reads.

The Nuggets can live with that in July as long as the workload stays reasonable. Jokic’s 30:29 is not nothing, but it also was not an extreme minutes burden. For a player who often uses international basketball to stay sharp rather than ramp up from zero, this was a positive data point.

The caution is obvious. Denver’s title window still depends on Jokic being fresh when the NBA season matters most. Every extra game adds travel, contact and workload. But this performance looked more like rhythm than strain.

Jamal Murray’s Presence Makes This More Interesting for Denver

The best Nuggets hook may not be the stat line alone.

FIBA’s game page teased its own coverage by noting that Jamal Murray was in the arena as Jokic dominated for Serbia. That detail changes the feel of the story for Denver fans. This was not just Jokic playing thousands of miles away from the Nuggets. His co-star was close enough to watch it happen.

That matters because the Nuggets’ offseason is ultimately about restoring belief around their core. Jokic is still the franchise’s foundation, but Denver’s ceiling depends on how well the team can keep building around the Jokic-Murray partnership.

Murray showing up for Jokic’s Serbia game does not change the roster. It does not answer Denver’s depth questions. It does not erase the disappointment of an earlier-than-hoped playoff exit.

But it does reinforce something important: the Nuggets’ two most important players remain deeply connected beyond Ball Arena. For fans trying to read every offseason signal, that is not meaningless.

Serbia’s Win Keeps Jokic’s Summer Worth Watching

Serbia’s 97-73 win moved the national team forward in its World Cup qualifying push, which means Jokic’s international summer remains a live storyline for Nuggets fans. FIBA’s official page listed the game as part of the First Round in Group C, and the related FIBA headline said Serbia sealed a Second Round spot.

That gives Denver fans two things to track.

The first is form. Jokic’s touch, passing and conditioning all looked intact in the box score. A 22-14-7 line in 30 minutes is not empty production. It is a reminder that his game travels across rule sets, teammates and continents.

The second is workload. Jokic’s commitment to Serbia is real, and Heavy previously reported that Serbia expected him to participate during multiple qualifying windows. That makes every game relevant to Nuggets fans, even when Denver is not directly involved.

The smart angle is not panic. It is attention.

Jokic is not spending his offseason out of sight. He is leading Serbia, producing like one of the best players in the world and doing it with at least one key Nuggets teammate watching closely.

For Denver, that is a pretty good July headline.