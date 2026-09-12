Nuggets Trade Pitch Turns Aaron Gordon Into 3 Players, 1st-Round Pick

The Denver Nuggets already made one difficult decision because of the NBA’s second apron.

A much bigger one could follow.

After moving Peyton Watson and later signing DeMar DeRozan, Denver remained about $3.15 million above the second apron, according to ESPN cap analyst Bobby Marks. One hypothetical three-team trade involving Aaron Gordon would solve that problem while giving Nikola Jokic more depth for another Western Conference run.

Denver Nuggets receive: Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser, Baylor Scheierman and Boston’s 2028 first-round asset acquired from Philadelphia

Boston Celtics receive: Aaron Gordon

Charlotte Hornets receive: Jordan Walsh, Luka Garza and Boston’s favorable 2030 second-round pick

Denver would surrender the best player in the deal.

But it could come away deeper, cheaper and better positioned to navigate the rest of Jokic’s prime.

Nuggets Turn Gordon Into Three Rotation Pieces

Moving Gordon would hurt.

Few players have developed better chemistry with Jokic, and Gordon’s defensive versatility, cutting and willingness to accept a complementary role were essential to Denver’s 2023 championship.

Gordon averaged 16.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists last season while shooting 38.9% from 3-point range. He is also entering the remaining three years of the four-year, $133 million extension he signed with Denver in 2024, with roughly $109 million still owed through 2028-29.

But Denver’s roster looks different now.

The Nuggets already have Cameron Johnson on the wing and added six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan, creating more flexibility to redistribute Gordon’s salary across several positions.

Pritchard, the 2025 Sixth Man of the Year, would give Denver another proven ballhandler and scorer behind Jamal Murray. Hauser is an ideal fit around Jokic as a high-volume movement shooter who does not need the ball. Scheierman adds another young, inexpensive wing with shooting and secondary playmaking upside.

Boston’s 2028 first-round asset provides the future value needed to make Denver seriously consider moving a championship starter.

Trade Would Push Nuggets Well Below Second Apron

The financial component may be the strongest argument.

Gordon makes roughly $33.7 million this season. Pritchard, Hauser and Scheierman combine for approximately $21.4 million.

That would reduce Denver’s payroll by about $12.3 million.

If the Nuggets begin from Marks’ estimate of $3.15 million above the second apron, the proposed trade would move them to roughly $9 million below it.

That is meaningful breathing room rather than simply slipping underneath the threshold.

It would reduce Denver’s exposure to the NBA’s harshest roster-building restrictions while giving the front office more flexibility for future moves.

Charlotte’s involvement makes the structure cleaner. Rather than Denver taking back five Celtics and creating a roster crunch, the Hornets would absorb Walsh and Garza in exchange for a second-round asset.

Denver would therefore receive only three players for Gordon, keeping the roster manageable.

Could Denver Actually Become Better?

The Nuggets would lose some defensive versatility at the top of the rotation. Gordon remains a better individual player than anyone Denver receives.

But the trade could improve the roster from spots six through 10.

A rotation built around Jokic, Murray, Johnson, DeRozan and Christian Braun, with Pritchard and Hauser strengthening the bench, would feature significantly more shooting and secondary creation.

That matters in the West, where Denver has too often been forced to lean heavily on Jokic and Murray to generate offense.

The Nuggets would also add another first-round asset to the unprotected 2031 first and 2032 second-round pick they acquired in the Peyton Watson trade, while dropping roughly $12 million in salary and moving comfortably below the second apron.

Trading Gordon would be painful.

But if Denver believes spreading one expensive salary across multiple useful players gives Jokic a deeper supporting cast and a better chance to contend, this is the kind of offer that deserves serious consideration.