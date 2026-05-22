Nuggets Get LeBron James Free Agency Update Amid Nikola Jokic Extension Talk

As the final chapter draws near for LeBron James, his future in the league is still up in the air entering the offseason.

Remaining with the Los Angeles Lakers is a strong option for James, however, there may be other unconventional fits and options, including a potential surprise move to the Denver Nuggets.

According to Nuggets reporter Matt Moore, Denver cannot entice James salary-wise but doors are open for a mid-level deal.

“The mechanism is pretty simple, which is if you got the MLE available, use it on LeBron,” Moore said. “If you don’t have the MLE available and he’s ready to come over at a minimum, you go that route. “

James, 41, will hit unrestricted free agency this offseason. He exercised his player option for this season and there have been several potential suitors in case he doesn’t re-sign with the Lakers.

The Salary Cap Maze for a LeBron James Deal

The Nuggets will have to be creative to bring James in. Denver has a tight salary cap situation and is projected to be deep into the luxury tax. As such, any flexibility to add players will be limited.

According to another Nuggets analyst, Ryan Blackburn, there is a scenario albeit a complex one, for making a James to Nuggets deal work.

“Sign five minimum contracts, you draft the 26th overall pick and then you sign and trade LeBron James and Peyton Watson for each other and LeBron James can take as much as $11.1 million in order to be Denver’s starting small forward,” Blackburn said.

This approach is complicated as it sounds because it implies that the Nuggets have to give up Peyton Watson who is a promising young forward. He is a key part of their plans.

If Denver still decides that it wants James at all costs, it will have to fill the roster with multiple veteran minimum deals to stay under the apron thresholds.

The Nuggets already have huge commitments to Nikola Jokic who is on a supermax deal as well as Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon. Their salary cap is already through the roof and adding James will have to mean shedding salary or using the sign-and-trade mechanisms effectively which is where Watson may come in.

An Unexpected Pairing in Denver?

James to the Nuggets is not high on the list of expected trades for most people. However, a James-Jokic combo would be a perfect end to an over two-decade story for the Lakers star.

James doesn’t want his last dance to be a mediocre one, he still wants to play for a contention side and the Nuggets may look to enter a win-now window.

For the Lakers, they want to retain James and the front office has always maintained that. However, the Lakers have a roster fixing to do this offseason, and James’ fit in that may warrant a move elsewhere.

James will evaluate his options, likely weighing family considerations, competitive windows, and personal legacy. Retirement is off the table at least for one more season, as he showed in the postseason that he still feels capable of elite contributions.