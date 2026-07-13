Nuggets Receive New LeBron James Reality Check From Rival Insider

The Denver Nuggets still may offer LeBron James one of the NBA’s most intriguing basketball partnerships.

A growing number of league insiders, however, continue to suggest another part of the country has the edge.

ESPN NBA insider Anthony Slater reported Sunday on SportsCenter that the Golden State Warriors have privately viewed the Cleveland Cavaliers as James’ most likely destination throughout free agency, even while aggressively trying to recruit him themselves.

“Their decision-makers really, from the beginning of this free agency,y have not expressed much optimism to me that they’re going to ultimately be the destination,” Slater said. “They know they’re in on it. They’ve identified from the beginning Cleveland as what they believe is the most likely destination.”

For Denver, the report represents another discouraging development after veteran NBA insider Marc Stein recently reported that James is giving considerably more attention to Eastern Conference teams than many executives anticipated entering free agency.

Another Insider Points Toward the Eastern Conference

Slater’s reporting closely mirrors what Stein revealed Friday during Bleacher Report’s NBA Summer League livestream.

“What I do believe based on actual reporting is … Cleveland, Miami, Philly,” Stein said.

“He is looking at Eastern Conference destinations with much more seriousness than I think… if you would’ve gone back even two weeks and polled the other 29 front offices.”

Stein added that James appears increasingly willing to leave the Western Conference after spending the past eight seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers.

While those comments directly affected the Warriors, they also represented discouraging news for other Western Conference suitors, including Denver.

Slater’s latest report only reinforces that perception.

Denver Nuggets Still Offer a Unique Basketball Opportunity

Despite the recent momentum surrounding Eastern Conference contenders, the Nuggets continue to possess one recruiting advantage few teams can match.

Nikola Jokić.

A partnership between James and the three-time NBA MVP has fascinated league observers for years because of their shared basketball IQ, elite passing ability and willingness to elevate teammates.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst previously described Denver as one of James’ most intriguing “outlier” destinations if basketball fit became the deciding factor.

The Nuggets can also offer James an established championship core featuring Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon, giving him another realistic opportunity to compete for a title immediately.

Stylistically, few rosters appear better suited to maximize James’ strengths than one built around Jokić’s playmaking brilliance.

Financial Reality Remains Denver’s Biggest Obstacle

The challenge has never centered on basketball.

It has been flexibility.

According to ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks, Denver remains above both the luxury tax and the first apron even after waiving Jonas Valančiūnas earlier this offseason.

The Nuggets currently have only the $3.9 million veteran minimum exception available to offer James.

They also have five roster spots left to fill and must account for restricted free agent Peyton Watson, whose next contract could further increase Denver’s payroll.

Unlike some of James’ Eastern Conference suitors, the Nuggets cannot meaningfully increase their offer without reshaping the roster.

Their sales pitch has therefore centered almost entirely on basketball: the opportunity to play alongside arguably the world’s best player in Jokić while competing for another NBA championship.

That case remains compelling.

The challenge is that multiple respected insiders are now pointing in the same direction.

Denver has not been officially eliminated from the race.

But the latest reporting suggests the Nuggets’ greatest obstacle may no longer be convincing James that playing with Jokić makes basketball sense.

It may be persuading him to stay in the Western Conference at all.