Nugget’s Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History

Denver Nuggets’ center Nikola Jokic has made NBA history again with an unbelievable 30-20-20 game, the very first in NBA history.

In an overtime win against the Phoenix Suns on Friday, the three-time MVP led the Nuggets with 31 points, 21 rebounds, and 22 assists in 45 minutes. Jokic’s unprecedented game cemented the win for the Nuggets over the Suns 149-141, including helping the team scoring 24 points in overtime.

Credit to the Suns for clawing back into the game in the second half, including scoring 69 in the second half and former MVP Kevin Durant sending the game to overtime. The Suns were able to make it a game, but couldn’t match up with Denver’s incredible scoring, which included seven players with double figures in points, three of whom had 25+.

Jokic’s latest game is another notch in the belt of likely the best player in the NBA today. The reigning MVP is averaging 28.9 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 10.6 assists in what could be his fourth MVP season, as the Denver Nuggets hold the 3rd seed in the Western Conference with a 41-22 record, only behind the Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers.

Jokic’s blend of scoring and playmaking are making him likely the first player since Russell Westbrook, his now teammate, to average a triple double, and the first center in NBA history to do so. His dominance helped lead the 2023 Nuggets to their first ever NBA title, and the team is a favorite to come out of the West again this season as long as the reigning MVP is healthy.

Denver will face the Western Conference’s best Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, March 9th, which will also be a duel between the MVP front runners of Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Though Alexander is the current favorite, with a game like Jokic’s 30-20-20, it’s will be a tough race to call.