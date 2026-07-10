Nuggets Get Encouraging Peyton Watson Update From Las Vegas

The Denver Nuggets may have received their most encouraging Peyton Watson update of the offseason.

After days of speculation that the Los Angeles Clippers posed the biggest threat to pry Watson away in restricted free agency, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported Thursday that Los Angeles now appears increasingly likely to retain Bennedict Mathurin instead.

Speaking during Bleacher Report’s livestream from the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Fischer said the Clippers’ priorities have shifted over the past several days.

“I’ve been told that the Clippers, at this point in time, are actually more likely than we thought before earlier in the week to bring back Ben Mathurin in comparison to bringing in Peyton Watson,” Fischer said.

The latest development could significantly improve Denver’s chances of reaching a long-term agreement with one of its top young forwards.

Clippers May Be Pivoting Away

Just two days earlier, Fischer identified the Clippers as the Nuggets’ primary competition for Watson.

He said Los Angeles remained interested despite its aggressive offseason spending, while noting the Nuggets viewed the Clippers as the team most capable of complicating negotiations.

Now, that picture appears to be changing.

According to Fischer, the Clippers are increasingly focused on re-signing Mathurin, the restricted free-agent wing they acquired from the Indiana Pacers in the Ivica Zubac trade.

If Los Angeles commits significant salary-cap resources to Mathurin, its ability—and perhaps its desire—to aggressively pursue Watson would likely diminish.

For Denver, that’s welcome news.

Nuggets-Watson Talks Continue

Negotiations between the Nuggets and Watson’s representatives remain ongoing.

Earlier this week, Fischer reported that there remained a gap between Denver and Klutch Sports regarding Watson’s next contract.

The disagreement centered less on Watson’s future with the franchise than on determining his market value.

Fischer said Watson’s camp initially viewed Christian Braun’s five-year, $125 million extension as an appropriate benchmark.

Denver, meanwhile, has reportedly been comfortable matching offers worth roughly $30 million annually or less, giving both sides room to eventually find common ground.

Nuggets Have Always Wanted Watson Back

Perhaps the most important constant throughout the process has been mutual interest.

Fischer previously said Watson wants to remain in Denver, while the Nuggets have consistently viewed him as a key part of their long-term plans alongside Nikola Jokić.

“Peyton Watson wants to be in Denver,” Fischer said earlier this week. “Denver wants him to stick around.”

That alignment has always made an eventual agreement appear more likely than a departure.

The Clippers’ apparent change in priorities only strengthens that outlook.

Denver’s Championship Window

Watson emerged as one of Denver’s most valuable young contributors last season before a hamstring injury interrupted his breakout campaign.

The 23-year-old averaged 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 blocks, showcasing the two-way versatility that has made him an increasingly important piece around Jokić.

When the three-time MVP missed time late in the season with a hyperextended knee, Watson elevated his production even further, averaging 22.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.4 blocks over a 17-game stretch.

With Jokić recently reaffirming his intention to finish his career in Denver, retaining Watson remains one of the Nuggets’ biggest offseason priorities.

Thursday’s report from Las Vegas suggests one of their biggest competitors may be backing away.