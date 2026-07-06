Nuggets Rival Have ‘Legitimate Interest’ in Peyton Watson as Moratorium Lifts

The LA Clippers have reportedly emerged as a serious suitor for Denver Nuggets’ restricted free agent Peyton Watson, who is widely regarded as one of the best young 3-and-D wings in the NBA.

According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, the Nuggets are “very open” to the idea of dealing Watson in potential sign-and-trade scenarios, allowing teams like the Clippers to land the athletic 23-year-old wing. However, the Nuggets intend to match any offer sheets that teams may make for their fourth-year forward.

“While it’s unclear how many teams are pursuing Watson, only the Brooklyn Nets and LA Clippers have the salary-cap space to submit the offer sheet he wants,” wrote Amick, amid reports that Watson is seeking a deal north of $25M per season.

Clippers Target Peyton Watson

The report added that while the Clippers have “legitimate interest” in trying to pry Watson away from Denver, they have internal matters to address first and foremost.

“The Clippers, league sources said, have shown legitimate interest in Watson but are also navigating their own restricted free agency situation with Bennedict Mathurin, which complicates matters. Several teams are known to have registered interest in a sign-and-trade for Watson,” wrote the NBA insider.

The one potential pathway for the Clippers could involve dealing two-time All-Star Brandon Ingram, whom they acquired from the Toronto Raptors in the Kawhi Leonard trade. Besides Ingram, they lack too many tradeable contracts to match the number expected to be garnered by Watson, considering that they view Darius Garland as an untouchable piece and their point guard of the future. As such, LA’s best avenue to land Watson would be to make an offer sheet for Watson and hope the Nuggets don’t match.

Will Nuggets Overpay for Peyton Watson?

Entering the offseason, it was widely believed that the Nuggets — much like they did the last two years — would shed salary to stay under the second apron of the luxury tax. They would almost certainly fail to remain below the threshold by retaining Watson to a contract north of $25M. However, Nuggets ownership may reportedly be willing to bite the bullet and overpay for Watson due to the risk of losing Nikola Jokic next year.

“The Denver Nuggets intend to match any offers for restricted free agent Peyton Watson when the NBA’s moratorium lifts on Monday, said league sources who were granted anonymity to discuss the ongoing negotiations.”

“….Around the league, there has been a widespread belief that the Nuggets would be motivated to avoid the second apron by shedding salary this summer. But as The Athletic reported in June, Denver’s ownership has not given its front office, which is led by Ben Tenzer and Jon Wallace, a mandate to cut costs,” added Amick.

“That messaging has become even more meaningful in recent days, as the Nuggets are considered to be among the teams still in the running for unrestricted free agent LeBron James (who, coincidentally, is also represented by Paul).”

The Nuggets would obviously be a force to be reckoned with if they bring back Peyton Watson and sign LeBron James, adding to their core of Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon and Cameron Johnson.