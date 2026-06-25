Nuggets Proposed to Land Former NBA MVP Next to Nikola Jokic in Major Trade

The Denver Nuggets seem poised to make some notable changes this summer. After all, finishing each season in the second round of the playoffs or earlier since winning the championship is not going to cut it.

Denver has Nikola Jokic — arguably the top player in the NBA — who is in his prime and, perhaps, at the peak of his powers. What also may be true is that the Nuggets have yet to supply Jokic with a superstar co-star in his 12 NBA seasons.

That’s not to discredit Jamal Murray, the 29-year-old star who is coming off his first All-Star appearance. Murray has had some signature playoff moments and has often looked like one of the top scoring guards in basketball, but most would agree he isn’t the Dwyane Wade to LeBron James, or the Kobe Bryant to Shaquille O’Neal, or the Scottie Pippen to Michael Jordan.

Should Nuggets Grab Nikola Jokic his First Superstar Sidekick?

There are likely plenty of Nuggets fans who would raise one point: What would Nikola Jokic be capable of if he had even a top 75 NBA player of all time as a co-star?

Imagine if that player was Kevin Durant? According to Sports Illustrated’s Nuggets reporter Logan Struck, there may be a realistic path for Denver to acquire Durant if the Houston Rockets were to make the 16-time All-Star available for trade.

The proposed trade:

Nuggets receive: Kevin Durant, a 2027 first round pick and a 2029 first round pick (both draft picks via Phoenix Suns)

Rockets receive: Jamal Murray

“Not only is Durant a complete game-changer on the floor, as one of the most prolific offensive talents in NBA history,” Struck wrote, “but he also has the experience they need alongside Jokic. Before this season, Jokic never had an All-Star teammate. By giving him one of the best players ever, they are committing to the superstar center, while going all in on a two-year championship window.”

Added Struck: “Not to mention, the Nuggets could pry some draft capital away from Houston in this deal. Obviously, at this stage of their careers, Murray is a more valuable trade piece than Durant. Getting a pair of first-round picks in this deal would certainly make things more enticing for the Nuggets, especially since they are so low on draft capital as it stands.”

Would Denver Consider Splitting Its Dynamic Duo?

The Jokic and Murray tandem has served the Nuggets well over the last decade, even if the franchise has only appeared in and won one NBA championship.

Not long after Denver’s disastrous first round playoff exit at the hands of the ailing Minnesota Timberwolves, it was reported the franchise would listen to trade offers for any player not named Jokic.

If that is indeed the case, it’s difficult to argue against that. Failing to make it past the second round since winning a championship four seasons ago isn’t going to cut it for most front offices.

The Nuggets are working with a soon-to-be 32-year-old Jokic; the time to win another championship is now. But for that to happen, Denver must construct a roster that can first contend with the Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs before any thought of another NBA Finals trip.

Adding Durant alongside Jokic would give the three-time NBA MVP a lethal wing scoring option he has lacked in his career. He may not be Golden State Warrior Durant anymore, but he could help greatly raise the Nuggets’ ceiling.