Nuggets Sign Former Spurs & Lakers Veteran

The Denver Nuggets have signed a free agent, inking former San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers veteran Lonnie Walker IV to a contract.

The Nuggets gave Walker a one-year deal for $3.3 million, per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

“Lonnie Walker IV has agreed to a one-year, $3.3 million deal with the Denver Nuggets, agent George S. Langberg of @GSLSportsGroup told ESPN. Walker was with Maccabi Tel Aviv in the EuroLeague after last playing in the NBA in 2024-25 and now enters his 8th season in the league,” Charania wrote on X.

Looking at Lonnie Walker IV

Walker was originally drafted by the San Antonio Spurs with the 18th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. He spent his first four seasons with the Spurs before heading to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2022, playing with them for one year before joining the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers for one year each, respectively.

During his seven seasons in the NBA, Walker has averaged 10.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game on .422/.356/.795 shooting splits while playing the shooting guard position. At age 27, he is right in the middle of his athletic prime, and Denver clearly felt like there was some untapped potential here, which is why they signed him to this contract.

Last year, Walker played for Maccabi Tel Aviv of the EuroLeague, averaging 15.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game on .394/.351/.758 shooting splits.

Lonnie Walker IV’s Role in Denver

In Denver, Walker will likely replace the roster spot that veteran Bruce Brown had with the Nuggets last year. Brown is currently an unrestricted free agent, and now that the team has signed Walker, they likely do not have the roster room to bring Brown back.

The Nuggets have 14 players on their roster, and they still need to re-sign restricted free agent Peyton Watson, so it will be interesting to see how the team’s playing time is doled out next season. With the Nuggets losing Tim Hardaway Jr. and Jalen Pickett to free agency, there should be minutes for Walker to take on an important bench role with Denver next season, as the team needs scoring off the bench.