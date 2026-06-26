Nuggets Proposed to Trade 2 Key Stars for Kevin Durant in Blockbuster Deal

The Denver Nuggets’ 2023 championship run seems like a very long time ago now. Despite retaining the core of Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Anthony Gordon, the Nuggets haven’t built on that success.

Now, the franchise is in need of flexibility while also retaining its contention-worthy status under Jokic.

According to Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey, Denver may be open to aggressive moves — even if it means dismantling their main core.

“And after three straight early exits from the playoffs, it may be time to seriously consider moves as drastic as trading Jamal Murray or Aaron Gordon,” Bailey wrote. “But the ability to attach a far-flung first-round pick swap to Cameron Johnson and Christian Braun could give them one more shot at contention with the Nikola Jokic-Murray-Gordon core.”

There is a potential blockbuster trade the Nuggets could make for Kevin Durant from the Houston Rockets to inject scoring punch and contention upside.

In a proposed trade, Denver sends Cameron Johnson, Christian Braun, and a 2031 first-round pick swap to Houston in exchange for Durant.

The Rockets will have to be open to move Durant just one year on from that record seven-team trade they made to sign him.

How the Nuggets Can Pull Off a Kevin Durant Deal

A swing for one of the elite superstars in the league won’t come cheap for the Nuggets. Durant is on a $90 million extension with Houston and has a player option for 2027-28. He will turn 38 before the start of next season, which warrants caution.

The Nuggets are in the luxury tax threshold and certainly need to move pieces on significant deals. Both Murray and Gordon have been speculated to be moved as the Nuggets consider only Jokic untradeable. However, in this framework, they retain the core by moving Braun and Johnson.

The Nuggets are also a postseason regular and will need to get value from moving Durant.

“And while Christian Braun’s five-year, $125 million contract looks pretty onerous after his down year, he’s still just 25 years old and was one of the league’s most dangerous transition weapons in 2024-25,” Bailey added.

The Nuggets will have to absorb Durant’s large salary in the short term while also keeping Gordon and Murray alongside Jokic. Seeing how they reportedly intend to extend breakout star Peyton Watson, it will be a complicated scenario to avoid severe cap restrictions.

Realistically, for a move like this to work, Denver would most likely have to give up one of Murray or Gordon to Houston.

Durant’s Potential Impact in Denver

There is no doubt about Durant’s edge even in his latter years. He played 78 games this past season, starting all on 36.4 minutes per game. He averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists for the Rockets.

The Nuggets already have a solid core in Jokic, Murray, and Gordon. They posted the best offensive ratings in the regular season this year, and bringing in Durant will make them a formidable team.

“The offensive potential of lineups with those three and Durant would be off the charts,” Bailey added. “Durant would be a terrifying catch-and-shoot option for Jokic. And his ability to get his own baskets would take a lot of pressure off Jokić and Murray as playmakers.”

Despite their strong offense, the Nuggets had few answers for the Minnesota Timberwolves’ defense in the playoffs. A player like Durant would have made a difference.

Denver would have to bear in mind that any Durant acquisition will be aimed at a short-term contention basis.