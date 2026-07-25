Second-Year Nuggets Forward Signs Offer Sheet With Conference Rival

The Denver Nuggets had another fantastic regular season in 2025/26, but once again, they failed to go deep in the NBA Playoffs, with the team simply not having the firepower to matchup with some of the elite teams in the Western Conference.

That made this off-season even more important for Denver as they look to get the right talent around Nikola Jokic for another potential title run, but as of right now, there’s been very little change for this team over the past few weeks. Unfortunately, the news didn’t get much better for them on Saturday, as it has now been confirmed that a key depth piece for this team has signed a two-year offer sheet with a conference rival.

Spencer Jones Signs Offer Sheet With the Oklahoma City Thunder

That player would be second-year forward Spencer Jones, who took a major leap for the Nuggets in 2025/26, appearing in a career high 64 games with the team, and due to the injuries around him, he managed to start 37 games as well. Across those 64 games, the 25-year-old averaged 5.5 points and 3.3 rebounds per game, playing a crucial depth role given the injuries to Aaron Gordon throughout the year.

Many expected him to get a pay rise in the near future, and now, Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype has reported that has signed a two-year offer sheet with the Oklahoma City Thunder, a team that’s undergone plenty of change themselves this off-season, as they look to replace the likes of Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe.

That two-year deal is worth $12 million, and while that’s not much compared to the superstars of the game, for an undrafted player that signed a two-way deal and earned his way into the NBA with the Nuggets, it’s a major pay rise, with the team now having the opportunity to match the offer.

Will the Denver Nuggets Bounce Back in 2026/27?

If the Nuggets decide not to match the two-year deal, their depth will certainly be tested this coming season, and while Gordon hopes to be much healthier, given the valuable minutes that Jones gave them (22 a night), they’ll need to find someone to replicate that for just as cheap given the money they now owe to the rest of their stars.

During the regular season, the Nuggets were once again dominant behind another historic year from Jokic, but in the post-season, they managed to win just two games against the Minnesota Timberwolves, with another season that promised so much going to waste without much success in the post-season.

Now, they’ve got another huge decision to make as they look to make the necessary changes to get back into true NBA title contention, and while Jones’ output is something that the team could likely replicate, given how cheap and versatile he was in his 22 minutes a night, this is a deal that the Nuggets will likely match after what he showed during their injury riddled 2025/26 campaign.