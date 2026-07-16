Denver Nuggets Officially Sign Former No. 2 Pick to 1-Year Contract

The Denver Nuggets have been relatively quiet this offseason, though they have made some minor moves in free agency.

According to NBA.com’s transactions log, the Nuggets have officially signed former second overall pick Marvin Bagley III to a contract. Bagley is set to be the primary backup big man for the Nuggets following the departure of Jonas Valanciunas.

Bagley is also entering the ninth season of his career. He split time between the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks last season. He averaged 11.0 points and 6.8 rebounds in 22 games with the Mavericks.

Details of Bagley’s Contract

ESPN’s Shams Charania first reported Marvin Bagley III agreeing to join the Denver Nuggets on July 1. Bagley received plenty of interest from other teams, but his agents Shy Saee and Mike George of Klutch Sports struck a one-year contract with the Nuggets.

“Bagley and his agents Shy Saee and Mike George of Klutch Sports Group worked through a handful of offers in free agency and landed on a strong opportunity for a West contender in the next career stage of the former No. 2 overall pick,” Charania tweeted.

While the Nuggets have not shared details of Bagley’s contract, Spotrac estimated his annual salary to be around $3.5 million for next season. He’s not eligible to get traded until December 15, 2026.

Bagley has not lived up to his second overall selection in 2018, but he has put together a very solid career. He has career averages of 11.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.0 assist on 53.2% shooting from the field. He previously played for the Sacramento Kings, Detroit Pistons, Washington Wizards, Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks.

Denver Nuggets This Offseason

Aside from Marvin Bagley III, the Denver Nuggets have also officially signed Tyus Jones and Alpha Diallo in free agency. Jones will serve as Jamal Murray‘s backup, while Diallo is going to make his NBA debut next season as a 29-year-old rookie.

Diallo went undrafted in 2020 after four years at Providence. He took his talents overseas, starting at Lavrio in Greece. He joined AS Monaco in 2021, establishing himself as one of the best forwards in Europe.

The New York native is a three-time LNB Pro A champion, a two-time French Cup winner, a one-time French League Cup winner and a one-time French Supercup winner. He’s considered one of the best defenders in Europe and was named EuroLeague’s Best Defender last season.

The Nuggets added second-round pick Trevon Brazile. They parted ways with Jonas Valanciunas, who left the NBA and signed with Zalgiris Kaunas in his home country of Lithuania. They also lost Tim Hardaway Jr. in free agency after he joined the Miami Heat.

However, the most pressing issues for the Nuggets this offseason are Peyton Watson‘s restricted free agency and the talk of Nikola Jokic‘s extension.