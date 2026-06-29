Report: Denver Nuggets Talk Internally About Bringing MVP Candidate

The Denver Nuggets could be looking at the possibility of bringing in an MVP candidate to pair up with the three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic.

In ESPN’s Unsportsmanlike podcast, Chris Canty reported that the Nuggets talked internally about bringing in Jaylen Brown via trade after his relationship with the Boston Celtics had soured over the past two months.

Canty said the Nuggets could trade one of their players to get picks from other teams to potentially facilitate a deal with the Celtics.

Brown finished in sixth place in the final NBA MVP voting for the 2025-26 season after leading the Celtics without Jayson Tatum for most of the regular season.

“I would just say Denver has discussed this internally, keep an eye on what the Denver Nuggets could potentially try to do in terms of cobbling together picks, some players to build the package for Jaylen Brown to pair with Nikola Jokić,” he said.

The Nuggets could only offer up their 2031 first-round pick in a possible trade due to past trades and second-round restrictions.

Jamal Murray Could Be In The Mix In Potential Jaylen Brown Trade

A potential star that has been floated in a potential deal with the Celtics is Jamal Murray, who has long been the co-star of Jokic since their early years in Denver.

Murray is the biggest star in the Nuggets roster outside of Jokic. Murray averaged 25.4 points, 7.1 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game in 75 regular-season games. He shot 48.3% from the field and played an average of 35.4 minutes per game.

However, he continues to be a liability on defense based on the eye test in the playoffs over the past few years.

The Nuggets have not gone past the second round in the past three years after winning the NBA championship in 2023. They lost in the first round against the Minnesota Timberwolves in this year’s playoffs.

Major Shake Up In Denver Looms: Report

An insider report from Hoops Hype’s Michael Scotto said that a major shake-up could be coming for the Nuggets this offseason.

According to Scotto, the Nuggets are listening to offers for their players, such as Aaron Gordon, Cam Johnson, and Tim Hardaway Jr., and possibly Jamal Murray.

“The Nuggets have considered a major roster shakeup, with the franchise willing to listen to offers for anyone other than Nikola Jokic,” he wrote. “[Denver Nuggets] are contemplating big roster changes with the franchise currently above the second apron.”

Many contending suitors have been mentioned in the report, such as the LA Lakers, Celtics, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers, Portland Trail Blazers and Orlando Magic.

After they lost to the Timberwolves in the first round, a roster crunch was touched on in the team’s end-of-season press conference.

“I think everything’s on the table, outside of trading Nikola,” Nuggets president Josh Kroenke said.

Among the major decisions the Nuggets have to make is Jokic’s supermax extension, which could be worth $280 million. No agreement has been signed yet, but a report said that he has been willing to delay its signing.

Yet, Jokic is reportedly still committed to the long term with the Nuggets.