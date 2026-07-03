Denver Nuggets Bring Back Veteran Guard on One-Year Deal

The Denver Nuggets are coming off a disappointing end to their season after getting eliminated by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the 2026 NBA playoffs.

There were plenty of questions about the Nuggets’ future heading into the offseason, with rumors of players not named Nikola Jokic being available for trade.

The Nuggets already made some moves this summer, including bringing back veteran point guard Tyus Jones.

Denver Nuggets Sign Tyus Jones to 1-Year Contract

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Tyus Jones is returning to the Denver Nuggets next season after agreeing on a new one-year contract.

Charania didn’t reveal any specific details about Jones’ deal, but it’s likely a veteran’s minimum contract due to the Nuggets being over the salary cap.

Rory Maher of Hoops Rumors opined that Jones could earn around $3.88 million next season, with a cap hit of $2.45 million. Nuggets coach David Adelman is reportedly a fan of Jones despite having one of his worst seasons.

The veteran guard split his time with the Orlando Magic, Dallas Mavericks and the Nuggets last season. He averaged 2.2 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 11 regular-season games for the Nuggets. He appeared in three playoff games, but he barely made an impact.

Jones was once one of the NBA’s best backup point guards with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies. The Nuggets recently declined their team option on Jalen Pickett, so Jamal Murray was the only point guard on the roster.

Other Nuggets Moves This Offseason

Tyus Jones’ return followed the Denver Nuggets agreeing to a one-year contract with free agent big man Marvin Bagley III, as first reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania.

The Nuggets are signing Bagley, who spent time with the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks last season. He averaged 10.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 60 games.

Bagley will likely serve as a backup center for Nikola Jokic. He could also slot into the power forward position, especially if Aaron Gordon continues to have injury problems.

The Nuggets are also set to make a decision on restricted free agents Peyton Watson and Spencer Jones. Watson has been linked to plenty of teams, but the Nuggets are prioritizing his new contract, as per ClutchPoints.

However, the Nuggets will have to free up money to sign Watson to a new contract. Christian Braun and Cameron Johnson are the names being mentioned in trade rumors.

As for Jones, DNVR Sports’ Harrison Wind reported that he’s currently negotiating his return to the Nuggets. He bet on himself after turning down a guaranteed contract during the season.

It’s going to pay off after he averaged 5.5 points and 3.3 rebounds in 64 games. He filled in admirably for Gordon and Watson, who were plagued by injuries.