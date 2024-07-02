Nuggets Urged Not to Trade for Former MVP & 9-Time Star

The Denver Nuggets have been linked to Los Angeles Clippers guard and former MVP Russell Westbrook. Though it wouldn’t take much to acquire Westbrook. The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor explained why he believes the Nuggets should pass on acquiring him.

O’Connor explained why he sees trading for Westbrook as a “major mistake,” starting with his potential to hurt their floor spacing.

“They are already stretched thin in shooting, ranking last in 3-point attempts last season. Westbrook is one of the worst high-volume shooters in league history, and since going to the Clippers and shooting at a lower volume, he’s still made only 30.0 percent of his 3s,” O’Connor wrote in a July 2 story.

O’Connor acknowledges Westbrook’s appeal, but emphasized why his fit with Denver offensively would prove problematic.

“There is no way for Westbrook and Aaron Gordon to share the floor. Defenders already sag off Gordon, creating challenges for Denver’s half-court offense. We’ve seen defenses flat-out ignore Westbrook, rendering him unplayable. The Nuggets may feel that they need downhill playmaking and rim pressure, but Russ was one of the league’s least efficient scorers in the paint, and he’s an erratic passer.”

There’s also no telling where Westbrook would fit on the roster. With Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on the Orlando Magic, Westbrook could start at point guard or come off the bench.

Nikola Jokic Pushing for Russell Westbrook: Reports

The push for Westbrook is coming from Nuggets MVP Nikola Jokic, as DNVR Sports’ Harrison Wind confirmed via his X account that Jokic wants Westbrook on the team.

“Nikola Jokic has pushed behind the scenes for the Nuggets to get Russell Westbrook. This isn’t the first time he’s wanted to play with him in Denver, either. Westbrook would give Michael Malone a trusted, veteran ball handler, which is something the Nuggets need right now.”

Sports Illustrated’s Joey Linn confirmed the same thing. He added that one of Westbrook’s former teammates has also pushed for the Nuggets to acquire him.

“(I) can confirm that Nikola Jokic has been pushing the Denver Nuggets to acquire Russell Westbrook,” Linn wrote via his X account. “I’m told DeAndre Jordan has also been advocating for what Westbrook could bring Denver on and off the floor.

“Clippers exploring several potential trades involving Westbrook, but even if he’s not traded there directly, it’s possible that’s where he ends up.”

Westbrook and Jordan played for the Los Angeles Lakers together for half of the 2021-22 season.

Clippers Trying to Trade Russell Westbrook in 3-Team Deal

After Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported that the Clippers had an agreement with free agent Kris Dunn, The Athletic’s Tony Jones reported that the Clippers will try to acquire Dunn in a sign-and-trade involving Westbrook.

“League Sources: The Utah Jazz remain willing to help facilitate Kris Dunn’s departure to the Los Angeles Clippers through sign and trade, as the Clippers continue to search for a new home for point guard Russell Westbrook, likely via a third team,” Jones wrote on July 1.

The Nuggets could participate in this. However, given their payroll situation, they may want to sign Caldwell-Pope instead of acquiring him. Losing Caldwell-Pope will allow the Nuggets to save money. Trading for Westbrook could potentially complicate matters with the NBA’s tax aprons.