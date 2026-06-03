Pistons Receive $220 Million Jalen Duren Contract Update

The Detroit Pistons took a big step forward in the 2025-26 campaign, but they still didn’t manage to live up to expectations in the playoffs. That was particularly true for All-NBA center Jalen Duren, who followed up a breakout campaign by struggling mightily in the postseason.

With a tough slate of games fresh in everyone’s mind, the Pistons now have to make an important decision on Duren’s future, as he is set to be a restricted free agent this offseason. And yet, while Duren wasn’t at his best in the playoffs, it still sounds like Detroit is expected to hand him a massive $220 million contract extension.

Pistons Expected to Hand Jalen Duren a $220 Million Contract

The No. 13 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Duren has gradually turned himself into a key piece of the Pistons’ future over his first four seasons in the league. This past season, though, he proved he can be a pillar for the franchise alongside Cade Cunningham, as he earned the first All-Star and All-NBA selections of his career (19.5 PPG, 10.5 RPG, 2 APG, 65 FG%).

In the playoffs, though, Duren looked nothing like the player he had become during the regular season. Against both the Orlando Magic and the Cleveland Cavaliers, Duren was a shell of himself (10.2 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 2.1 APG, 51.4 FG%), which was a worrying development considering how much money Detroit appears set to invest in him.

There’s no doubt that Duren did not live up to expectations in the postseason, but he’s still only 22 years old, meaning there’s good reason to believe he’s only scratching the surface of his potential. With that in mind, a new report has emerged suggesting that the overarching expectation is that Duren will sign a five-year deal with the Pistons that is worth around $220 million.

“There’s a general sense around the league, as things stand today, that negotiations likely began far apart and will eventually come to a middle ground in the ballpark of a five-year, $200 million to $220 million deal — landing Duren an average annual value of $40 million to $44 million,” Hunter Patterson of The Athletic reported. “Duren underperformed during the postseason, but the fact remains he made his first All-Star appearance and All-NBA third selection.”

Should the Pistons Re-Sign Jalen Duren?

Even if another team wanted to make a run at Duren, it would be tough for them to land him, largely because he’s a restricted free agent, which gives the Pistons the inside track when it comes to keeping him in town. However, the Pistons have to be at least a little bit wary of what they just saw from Duren in the playoffs.

At some point, Duren is going to have to deliver the goods when the lights are at their brightest in order for Detroit to get to where it wants to go. Duren is still very young, so there’s no reason to let him walk in free agency, but the front office shouldn’t hand him a blank check in order to keep him around, which is why a five-year, $220 million deal feels like a reasonable compromise for both sides.