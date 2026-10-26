Pistons Make Ausar Thompson Announcement Ahead of Knicks Showdown

The Detroit Pistons might not have to wait much longer to get one of their most important defenders back.

Ausar Thompson has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday’s road game against the New York Knicks, according to the NBA’s official injury report released Monday.

The designation represents encouraging news after Thompson missed Sunday’s 106-93 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers because of a right ankle sprain.

ESPN’s Shams Charania also reported Monday on NBA Today that Thompson is day-to-day, suggesting the Pistons are evaluating his availability on a game-by-game basis.

His return would provide another boost for a Detroit team that has opened the season 3-0 despite losing two starters to injuries.

Ausar Thompson Injury Update Brings Hope for Pistons

Thompson suffered the ankle injury during Friday’s 128-111 victory over the Miami Heat.

The 23-year-old forward exited midway through the third quarter and did not return.

He finished with four points, three rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 19 minutes.

Detroit initially listed Thompson as questionable for Sunday’s matchup against Philadelphia.

However, he did not participate in the morning shootaround and was subsequently ruled out.

Now, Monday’s official NBA injury report offers a more promising outlook.

Thompson remains questionable rather than being ruled out in advance, leaving open the possibility of a return against New York.

His status will depend on how the ankle responds before Tuesday’s game.

Through his first two appearances, Thompson averaged 7.5 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

However, his greatest value comes at the defensive end.

Thompson earned All-Defensive First Team honors last season and established himself as one of the NBA’s premier perimeter defenders.

His ability to pressure ballhandlers and guard multiple positions gives Detroit a dimension that few players can replicate.

Daniss Jenkins Steps Up in Ausar Thompson’s Absence

The Pistons certainly didn’t look short-handed Sunday.

Playing without Thompson and starting center Jalen Duren, Detroit controlled much of its matchup against Philadelphia.

Cade Cunningham finished with 26 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Meanwhile, Daniss Jenkins delivered one of the night’s most encouraging performances.

Starting in Thompson’s absence, Jenkins recorded 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists in 38 minutes.

Duncan Robinson added 21 points, while John Collins contributed 16 points and 11 rebounds.

The Pistons led throughout the game, overcoming a fourth-quarter push from Philadelphia to remain undefeated.

Jenkins’ performance gives coach J.B. Bickerstaff another encouraging option if Thompson requires additional recovery time.

However, replacing Thompson’s defensive versatility remains a different challenge.

Pistons Face Winless Knicks With Another Starter Sidelined

Detroit will enter Madison Square Garden with momentum, but its injury concerns haven’t disappeared.

Duren has been ruled out against New York because of a right hamstring strain.

The starting center is expected to miss at least two weeks.

Meanwhile, Thompson’s potential availability provides some welcome uncertainty in Detroit’s favor.

The Knicks enter Tuesday’s matchup 0-3 after losing 111-102 to the Orlando Magic on Sunday.

New York will also be without reserve guard Jose Alvarado because of a left ankle sprain.

For Detroit, the immediate goal is extending its unbeaten start without rushing Thompson back.

The Pistons have already shown they can win without him.

Getting their best perimeter defender healthy would make an impressive opening week even more encouraging.