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Bad News Hit Detroit Pistons About Jalen Duren

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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 16: Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons looks on while playing the Indiana Pacers at Little Caesars Arena on January 16, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Jalen Duren has a massive career decision to make this offseason, as he remains a restricted free agent following an All-NBA season in 2025-2026 with the Detroit Pistons

Duren and the Pistons are currently in a contract stalemate. Duren was supposedly seeking a massive payday and met with outside suitors like the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings but the Pistons initially blocked sign-and-trade attempts, stating they would match any offer sheet.

Now, Duren is “fed up” with the Pistons, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes. Haynes said that Duren, who was on the All-NBA Third Team last season, no longer wants to be in Detroit. 

“If he takes that (qualifying offer)…he really wants out, he is fed up,” Haynes said on NBA TV. “He doesn’t want to be there. Even if that’s the case I would say do not do that.”

Detroit Pistons Tender Qualifying Offer For Jalen Duren

Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren reacts during an NBA game.

GettyJalen Duren reacts during a Detroit Pistons game.

The 6-foot-10 center’s All-NBA performance made him eligible for a massive rookie max extension projected near $287 million over five years, but his underwhelming playoff run cooled free agency interest, shifting the leverage back to the Pistons. 

In the 2026 NBA Playoffs, Duren averaged 10.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists across 14 games as the Pistons bowed out in the second round, losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 7. 

Duren was extended a $9.62 million qualifying offer to retain restricted free agency rights and give the Pistons the ability to match any offer he receives. It is worth noting that this is just a procedural offer on the part of Detroit.

Duren accepting this is considered highly unlikely, as it would offer no long-term security and is well below his market value, considering he is eligible to get as much 30% of a team’s salary cap in his next deal. 

Additionally, other teams’ interests took a hit as the Lakers used their cap space to acquire Walker Kessler, and the Kings’ pursuit lost traction. Duren’s leverage is now seen as weak, compared to after he was named to an All-NBA team. 

Detroit Pistons Still Really Want Jalen Duren

Detroit Pistons v Miami Heat

GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 25: Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons reacts during the third quarter of the game against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center on October 25, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Jalen Duren is still a valuable player for Detroit, according to Pistons resident of basketball operations Trajan Langdon.

Langdon said that the team’s front office is keen on building around Duren, Ausar Thompson, and Cade Cunningham, who was the engine of the team’s offense last season, when they finished No. 1 in the Eastern Conference. 

“Spacing the floor is huge and just giving more optionality on the offensive end to have more creativity. When you have multiple ball-handlers and more shooting on the floor that opens it up for our three best players,” Langdon said in a press conference last month, via Hoops Rumors. “Those are things we’re looking at. How do we fill that? Can we fill it with two players, do we fill it with one, or do we do it with a big, we’ll look at all those different options.”

Duren was selected 13th overall in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets, before he was traded to the Pistons following the draft. 

He has since become a foundational piece of the Pistons’ rebuild, developing into a post threat and a reliable rim-running big alongside Cunningham. 

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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Bad News Hit Detroit Pistons About Jalen Duren

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