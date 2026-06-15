The veteran NBA sharpshooter Austin Reaves is set to become one of the top free agents this summer.

While the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to retain their homegrown star, several teams are expected to show interest in Reaves. The Detroit Pistons were recently tabbed as interested in Reaves.

The Athletic’s Dan Woike grouped the Pistons with the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks as three teams that are among a set of interested teams with the flexibility to create space and make competitive offers for Reaves.

The Pistons can try–but as July inches closer–the Lakers are seemingly growing confident that they’ll be able to keep Reaves around.

Detroit Pistons Get Bad News On Austin Reaves Trade Pursuit

In his latest NBA news dump, Marc Stein noted that the Lakers are “widely expected” to re-sign Reaves.

“The Lakers are widely expected to re-sign Reaves, whose fondness for Lakerland as well as his blossoming backcourt partnership alongside Luka Dončić are regarded as strong lures that suggest the sides will ultimately come to terms on a new pact,” Stein reported on Sunday, June 14.

Not only do the Lakers seem to have the upper hand in Reaves’ market, but the Pistons are also not expected to be as active in free agency as the trade market.

Stein added that the Pistons are placing more focus on potential trades rather than free agent targets due to “tricky looming contract extensions.”

The Pistons have two homegrown players of their own to take care of. Jalen Duren is in line after an All-Star season. Ausar Thompson isn’t expiring just yet, but he’s becoming extension eligible in July, and it’s evident the Pistons see a long-term fit.

Austin Reaves’ Lakers Run

Although Reaves had a quiet rookie season after averaging 7.3 points while shooting 31.7% from three during his rookie year, Reaves has developed into a 20-plus points per game scorer. Throughout his career, Reaves has made 36.8% from three.

In 2024-2025, Reaves produced over 20 points per game over a season for the first time in his career. He did it while shooting 37.7% from three.

In 2025-2026, Reaves battled setbacks. But when he was healthy, the Lakers’ star had a career-best campaign. The star sharpshooter made 36.0% of his shots from three, averaging 23.3 points per game.