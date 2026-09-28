Pistons Star Cade Cunningham Breaks Silence On Jalen Duren Contract Drama

Though Detroit Pistons star center Jalen Duren wasn’t seen at media day as he continues to be stuck in contract extension negotiations with the team, franchise centerpiece Cade Cunningham was present, and made his feelings clear on the entire situation.

Only hours before media day, reports emerged that Duren turned down a five-year, $200 million contract extension offer from the Pistons. Now, the idea of Detroit trading the big man feels more and more likely.

Duren had a disappointing showing in the 2026 NBA Playoffs, and though the Pistons have said they wanted to keep him around, the two sides have yet to agree on a new contract with just weeks before the start of the new season.

Cunningham spoke about his thoughts on all the drama.

Cade Cunningham On Jalen Duren Situation

Reporting at Pistons media day, Hunter Patterson of The Athletic detailed what Cunningham’s thoughts were on the whole Duren restricted free agency situation.

“Cade says he’s talked to Duren a lot, says Duren has come to him and he’s been encouraging Duren. Says Duren talked to him about not coming to the camp in San Diego and emphasized that’s still his brother,” he wrote on X.

Cunningham is clearly the franchise star for the Pistons, and while the team reportedly wants to bring Duren back, they are no closer, and perhaps even further away than ever before, on coming to an agreement on a new contract extension.

Regardless, Cunningham stated the team would be willing to bring him back, despite all the offseason drama caused by both sides failing to agree on terms.

“Cade says the team is looking forward to welcoming Duren back with open arms,” Patterson wrote in a separate post.



If the Pistons and Duren can’t agree on a new deal, it would likely be a disaster for Detroit. They could agree on a sign-and-trade with another team, but at this point in the NBA calendar, not bringing him back would be bad news.

Still, the relationship appears to be fractured, and regardless of what Cunningham said, that doesn’t mean Duren and the franchise are any closer on coming to common ground.

Detroit Pistons, Restricted Free Agent Get Messy Update

As mentioned, Duren recently turned down a five-year, $200 million contract extension offer from the Pistons. He isn’t at media day and won’t be at the start of training camp.

Patterson and Sam Amick of The Athletic were both quick to report on the situation, which was quickly turned messy.

“The summer-long stalemate between restricted free agent Jalen Duren and the Detroit Pistons is expected to extend to the team’s media day on Monday, with league sources telling The Athletic that the All-NBA big man is planning on steering clear of the event because of unresolved contract negotiations,” the two wrote.

Despite the money, which Duren reportedly wanted and is now on the table, outside factors appear to be at play between the two sides still not yet agreeing on a new contract.

“Yet the strained nature of these stalled talks, make no mistake, has been about more than money. The combination of Duren’s playoff struggles, an apparent Pistons concern about his weight and luxury tax concerns are clearly the driving forces behind Detroit’s reluctance to go higher with their offer,” they added. “For Duren’s part, league sources said the perceived disrespect with how the Pistons have handled the process is a significant factor in his holdout.”

Pistons general manager Trajan Langdon had brief words to say on Duren at media day.

“Trajan Langdon opens his availability by mentioning the Pistons are excited to have Jalen Duren back, regardless of which decision he makes. Langdon didn’t get into whether Detroit is entertaining any sign-and-trade scenarios,” Patterson wrote in a post on X.

He also reported Langdon hadn’t spoken to Duren all summer.