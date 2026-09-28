Pistons Proposed To Trade Jalen Duren As Contract Negotiations Take Disaster Turn

Contract negotiations between Jalen Duren and the Detroit Pistons are getting messy, as the star center is reportedly skipping media day and the start of team training camp. With that, the idea of the Pistons making a Duren trade is now more likely than ever.

Detroit wants to keep restricted free agent Duren in town, but the big man just turned down a five-year, $200 million contract extension, and the two sides seem further apart on a new agreement than at any other point in the offseason, as a trade feels like it could come in the next few days.

Both the Sacramento Kings and Milwaukee Bucks have been mentioned as top landing spots if the Pistons decide to move Duren, and in a new trade idea, the 22-year-old finds a new home while Detroit gets a pretty solid haul back in return.

Pistons Trade Idea Swaps Duren For Another Star Big, Wing, And A Pick

NBA reporter Jake Weinbach outlined a Pistons trade proposal sending Duren to the Bucks in a post on social media.

Here is the full trade idea he put out:

Detroit Pistons receive: Myles Turner, Kevin Porter Jr., and a 2033 first-round pick (via MIA)

Milwaukee Bucks receive: Jalen Duren

As mentioned, the Bucks are on a shortlist of teams expected to be in the running for Duren, should the Pistons decide to trade him.

Things keep getting more messy between the two sides, and Milwaukee could offer a package similar to this (like one that includes Ryan Rollins instead of Porter Jr.) to take back Duren and start fresh after moving former franchise star Giannis Antetokounmpo this summer.

“The Bucks traded Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis to the Miami Heat this offseason, so Milwaukee is assembling a new core while Detroit is trying to win now. Would the two sides do a swap built around Myles Turner and Duren?” Glenn Kaplan asked about the Bucks and Pistons agreeing to a trade proposal similar to this one. “Duren is only 22 years old. He played 70 games last season and averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 blocks, and 0.8 steals per game, a year that earned him All-NBA Third Team honors. He could be the next franchise player in Milwaukee if Detroit decides to move on this early.”

The Pistons would get back a new starting center, a pretty solid scoring wing, and a pick for Duren, who, at this point, doesn’t look like he wants to play in Detroit any longer.

It remains to be seen which teams will go after Duren if he does officially become available, but the Pistons should entertain a trade proposal like this one if they are ready to move on from their center still stuck in restricted free agency.

Jalen Duren Situation Keeps Getting More Messy

According to a new report from Hunter Patterson and Sam Amick of The Athletic, Duren just turned down a new contract extension from the Pistons and won’t report for media day and the start of training camp.

“The summer-long stalemate between restricted free agent Jalen Duren and the Detroit Pistons is expected to extend to the team’s media day on Monday, with league sources telling The Athletic that the All-NBA big man is planning on steering clear of the event because of unresolved contract negotiations,” the two wrote.

That $200 million number was previously expected to be what Duren wanted in a new deal, but according to the two insiders, the issue now goes further than money.

“Yet the strained nature of these stalled talks, make no mistake, has been about more than money. The combination of Duren’s playoff struggles, an apparent Pistons concern about his weight and luxury tax concerns are clearly the driving forces behind Detroit’s reluctance to go higher with their offer,” they added. “For Duren’s part, league sources said the perceived disrespect with how the Pistons have handled the process is a significant factor in his holdout.”

As the minutes go on, the idea of the Pistons trading Duren and bringing in new talent around franchise star Cade Cunningham feels more and more likely.

The two sides haven’t and still can’t agree on a new deal, and it might be best for both to finally move on.