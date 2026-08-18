Cade Cunningham Gets Named Next Season’s Dark Horse MVP by Hall of Famer

The Detroit Pistons surprised the NBA last season after finishing with the best record in the Eastern Conference.

Led by Cade Cunningham, the Pistons won 60 games and made the Eastern Conference semifinals. Cunningham averaged 23.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

The 24-year-old guard finished fifth in MVP voting and even received two first-place votes.

Cade Cunningham Named Dark Horse MVP Next Season

In the latest episode of the Cousins podcast, Tracy McGrady picked Cade Cunningham as his dark horse MVP for next season.

“He’s a dark horse for the MVP,” McGrady said. “Came close last year, had a phenomenal season. This year, it’s going to be a little bit more challenging because I think the East has gotten a little bit tougher. And to win that, he’s going to have to be top two in the East, putting up crazy numbers. I’m not worried about the numbers, I’m worried about the placement.”

McGrady sees Victor Wembanyama winning MVP next season, making it hard for Cunningham and other candidates to steal the award.

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Jamal Crawford, who was the guest on the podcast, agreed with McGrady’s take. He also picked Cunningham, as well as Anthony Edwards and Nikola Jokic, for dark horse MVP candidates.

Vince Carter, the Cousins co-host and fellow Hall of Famer, also sided with his cousin’s pick in Cunningham.

According to BetMGM, Wembanyama is favored to win the MVP next season, followed by two-time reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Other players in the top five are Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Cade Cunningham Shares Update on Rib and Lung Injuries

Despite not meeting the 65-game eligibility threshold last season, Cade Cunningham was given an exemption by the NBA due to injury. Cunningham was diagnosed with a collapsed lung in mid-March, causing him to miss significant time.

Speaking to Lanae Brody of Muscle & Fitness, Cunningham shared an update on his lung injury and if he has fully recovered from it.

“I’m feeling good,” Cunningham said. “My lung, my ribs are doing good now. My lung’s been good for some time now. My fractured ribs took some time after the season to really relax and allow it to heal, but, everything’s good now.

The Detroit Pistons star added, “I’m working out hard, feeling good, so I can’t complain. It took me some time to get my cardio back going, but, having fractured ribs, the contact on those ribs is constant, so I got back to a point where my lungs felt solid, not in the best shape that I would want to be, but to a point where I could play.”

Cunningham didn’t play basketball after the Pistons were eliminated in the playoffs by the Cleveland Cavaliers. He focused on getting his full cardio back, focusing on swimming and yoga to help his breathing.