Bad News Hit Pistons as Cade Cunningham, Duren’s Relationship Comes Into Question

The Detroit Pistons’ dragged-out contract extension saga with Jalen Duren may have cost him his relationship with franchise superstar Cade Cunningham.

According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick and Hunter Patterson, Duren has been distancing himself from his Pistons teammates, including Cunningham. Duren also did not attend the team’s minicamp in San Diego, which was organized by Cunningham.

“It speaks volumes that Duren has chosen to keep his distance from his team this summer,” the report said. “Per a league source, Duren didn’t attend the San Diego team minicamp Cade Cunningham coordinated the week of Aug. 23 or the Labor Day team party at owner Tom Gores’ home in Southern California.”

“There’s plenty Duren could be pondering in regard to his value to the team as a whole. Although Duren is aware he underperformed in the postseason, to his credit, he did earn his first All-Star and All-NBA nods over a much larger sample size of games. It would be fair for Duren to hope the Pistons can acknowledge he’s capable of being that player with room to grow at only 22.”

Not being in Cade’s organized camp for the Pistons means Duren may not be ready yet to commit to Detroit next season.

What Jalen Duren Wants From the Detroit Pistons?

Duren’s camp entered free agency demanding a lucrative near-max contract, reportedly targeting upwards of $40 million to $50 million annually over five years.

However, the Pistons have resisted these numbers, pointing to Duren’s severe playoff collapse, where his production plummeted to 10.2 points and 8.5 rebounds over 14 games. Detroit countered with long-term offers hovering around $35 million annually.

Additionally, Duren is a restricted free agent, and the Pistons completely shut down any sign-and-trade scenarios; he has found himself with no external leverage as league-wide cap space evaporated.

Latest reports now indicate that Duren is prepared to execute an ultimate bet-on-himself strategy, possibly signing Detroit’s $9.6 million qualifying offer before the October 1 deadline.

Taking the one-year qualifying offer would mean leaving well over $100 million in guaranteed money on the table just to force his way into unrestricted free agency next summer.

Cade Cunningham Wants To See Jalen Duren Again With The Pistons Next Season

Cade Cunningham still wants to see Jalen Duren again with the Detroit Pistons next season, despite the drama that has unfolded over the team and the 22-year-old center.

According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, Cunningham wants to have another run with Duren as they look to improve on what they did in the last season.

“The Pistons have maintained a strong desire to keep their 22-year-old center. Fellow star Cade Cunningham also wants Duren back, according to league sources,” Scotto wrote.

The Pistons shocked the NBA world when they finished as the first seed in the Eastern Conference last season, before losing in the second round against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Pistons went seven games with the Cavaliers, but inexperience eventually caught up with them.

Outside of the Duren negotiation, the Pistons will run it back with Cunningham and Ausar Thompson while tweaking the supporting cast with the addition of floor-spacers like John Collins and Isaiah Joe.

But the Pistons must first iron out the issues with Duren, as it could be a difference-maker in the team’s performance for the 2026-2027 NBA season.