Cade Cunningham Sends Blunt Message on LeBron James Recruitment

The Detroit Pistons are entering the 2026-27 NBA season with renewed expectations after a major step forward last year. Led by Cade Cunningham, Detroit finished the 2025-26 regular season with 60 wins and established itself as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. The Pistons’ rise has placed Cunningham among the league’s emerging stars as the franchise continues building around its young core.

Meanwhile, LeBron James’ offseason decision created significant attention around the NBA landscape. After informing the Los Angeles Lakers that he would not return as an unrestricted free agent, James became one of the biggest names available on the market. His eventual move to the Philadelphia 76ers added another major Eastern Conference contender and set up new matchups between two teams with championship ambitions.

Cade Cunningham Explains Why He Did Not Recruit LeBron James to Pistons

Cade Cunningham made it clear that he did not attempt to recruit LeBron James to join the Detroit Pistons during free agency.

Appearing on “Sports Seriously,” Cunningham said he never contacted the four-time NBA MVP because he did not believe James would be interested in hearing his pitch.

“I didn’t give LeBron a call,” Cunningham said. “I don’t think he would have cared to hear what I had to say about it. He’s doing what he wants to do at this point. I’m not mad at that. It is what it is, so good for him.”

LeBron James ultimately chose the Philadelphia 76ers, agreeing to a two-year, $8 million deal that added another elite player to an already talented roster.

Philadelphia entered the offseason as one of the league’s most active teams, adding James alongside Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, and Jaylen Brown.

The Pistons also added John Collins, Isaiah Joe, Gary Harris, and Taurean Prince while maintaining the core that produced their 60-win season.

Previously, the Pistons star also addressed reports about his involvement in recruiting other players during the offseason.

He denied personally recruiting players such as Austin Reaves, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, and Kyrie Irving while acknowledging that conversations between players can happen naturally.

“I don’t know where that report came from. I never told anybody that. Oh, I talked to XYZ. I wouldn’t say that report was all the way true either,” Cunningham said.

He explained that he supports improving the Pistons but wants the front office to handle roster decisions.

“I’m all about the Pistons. I want the Pistons to be at the highest level possible. If there’s somebody that is available or wants to play for the Pistons, I can see that happening and I feel like it’s a good fit.”

Cade Cunningham Welcomes LeBron James’ Return to East

Although Cunningham did not try to convince James to join Detroit, he expressed excitement about facing the veteran superstar after James returned to the Eastern Conference.

“I’m excited,” Cunningham told DJ Siddiqi of R.Org Sports when discussing the upcoming matchups with James and the 76ers.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s just funny to see LeBron. It’s just crazy to see that. You know, obviously he’s a blockbuster, so that’s good, him coming back to the East,” Cunningham added.

The Pistons and 76ers are scheduled to meet three times during the 2026-27 regular season. The matchups include games in Philadelphia on October 25 and February 5, as well as a nationally televised ESPN game in Detroit on November 4.

Philadelphia enters those meetings with a roster built around several established stars, while Detroit will look to continue the momentum from its breakthrough season.

Cunningham and the Pistons finished atop the Eastern Conference regular-season standings last year and are aiming to take another step in their development.

With LeBron James now back in the East, the upcoming season will feature more high-profile matchups between established veterans and rising stars.

For Cunningham, the focus remains on competing against one of the NBA’s most accomplished players while continuing to lead Detroit’s next chapter.