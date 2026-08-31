Celtics Proposed to Trade Derrick White to Pistons in Blockbuster 3-Player Deal

The Detroit Pistons may not have made a splashy offseason move, but they have had a notable offseason nonetheless.

With some fresh names in the mix, the Pistons are gearing up to enter a 2026-27 season trying to build off the bar they set for themselves coming off a 60-win regular season.

“The latest version of the Detroit Pistons has new faces throughout the lineup,” The Athletic’s Hunter Patterson wrote. “Their biggest offseason acquisition was veteran forward John Collins, but Isaiah Joe, Taurean Prince and Ebuka Okorie are additional names for fans to familiarize themselves with. Like any new group of players, it’ll take time and tinkering to optimize this roster. The starting lineup should be much the same as last season, assuming Jalen Duren returns, with Collins replacing Tobias Harris at power forward.”

Detroit’s top priority is still to figure out a way to retain Duren as the two sides have been stuck in a summer stalemate over a contract dispute.

What Trades Could Detroit Make if Duren Stays? How About Celtics’ Derrick White

If Duren gets locked into a new contract, it opens up plenty of opportunities for the Pistons, who could then be in the market for a potentially needle-moving trade.

One option could be to call the Celtics and explore a potential trade for star guard Derrick White, who as an elite defender and usually-consistent 3-point shooting could help the Pistons take another step next season. If the Celtics are willing to hear an offer for White, whom they acquired around the midseason trade deadline in the 2021-22 season, here’s a deal that could work for both teams.

Pistons receive: Derrick White and second round picks in 2028 and 2030

Celtics receive: Duncan Robinson, Ron Holland II and a 2031 first round pick

In this hypothetical trade, the Pistons bring in White in exchange for the sharpshooting Robinson and a terrific young defender in Holland. Losing Robinson’s shooting could hurt, but the Pistons added another deep-range deadeye in Isaiah Joe this offseason. Watching Holland take his stifling defense to Boston could also hurt, but White is a proven championship-level defender.

What White Could Bring; Would Boston Trade Star?

There have been some rumblings of a White trade this offseason, with the Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly having interest in the Celtics guard before they landed LaMelo Ball from the Charlotte Hornets.

White has, however, been a main piece of the Celtics’ title-winning core, so Boston may not want to trade him.

“As for White: It would also be a surprise, sources say, if the Celtics cut ties with him,” NBA insider Jake Fischer reported last month. “The 31-year-old is a beloved member of the organization on top of the fact that his two-way backcourt work has put him in annual All-Star contention as a Celtic.”

That noted, it is hard to argue that the Celtics wouldn’t be landing a strong return for the 32-year-old White. Robinson’s shooting would be a highly-prized weapon in Boston’s offense, while Holland is on par with White as an elite on-ball defender.

For the Pistons, who have resisted making a major move this offseason out of desire to preserve their assets, moving Robinson, Holland and a draft pick may be a modest enough package to get them to do a trade, especially if it means getting back a player who has championship pedigree like White.