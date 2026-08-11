Pistons Make Clear Stance On Jalen Duren Trade Amid Contract Extension Standstill

The Detroit Pistons‘ 2026 NBA offseason has been highlighted by restricted free agent Jalen Duren and his impending contract extension with the team. Despite being eligible to sign a new deal, Duren and the Pistons have been at a standstill for the entire summer and, according to a new report, still haven’t agreed to terms.

While Duren is still technically on the restricted free agent market and has yet to re-sign with the Pistons, according to ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst of The Hoop Collective Podcast, despite his status, Detroit is still keen on bringing back the rising big man, regardless of his playoff struggles and new contract expectations.

The Pistons have already made moves this summer, but their final roster won’t be completed until they can come to an agreement with Duren.

Pistons Make Decision On Jalen Duren Trade Amid Contract Extension, Free Agency Standstill

Speaking on the ESPN NBA podcast, Windhorst gave some insider reporting on Duren’s contract extension and restricted free agency with the Pistons.

In what is a big development in the situation, Windhorst reported the Pistons have no plans of making a sign-and-trade deal with another team for Duren, despite interest from ‘a number of teams’ around the league keen on adding his services.

Detroit Pistons Offseason Changes, Free Agent Additions

As mentioned, the Pistons bringing back Duren despite his playoff struggles is the most important signing for the team this offseason.

However, while both sides have yet to agree on a new contract extension, Detroit has made other changes this summer after a disappointing playoff loss in the second round after finishing first in the Eastern Conference.

Here are all the offseason moves the Pistons have made as they still negotiate with Duren on a contract extension amid his restricted free agency.

Additions:

John Collins, Gary Harris, Isaiah Joe, and Taurean Prince

Departures:

Tobias Harris, Caris LeVert, Marcus Sasser, and Isaiah Stewart

Re-signings:

Javonte Green and Kevin Hueter

Though the Pistons lost out on key contributors from last season in Harris and Stewart, they added some other solid wing options in Collins, Joe, and Prince, while also keeping Green and Huerter, both of whom could see a bigger role on the team next season.

Still, after losing Stewart, bringing back Duren on a new deal is more important than ever. Even if he wants a big contract extension, it could be worth the Pistons taking the risk. He’s still young and has a lot of room to grow, and though the playoff disappointment certainly didn’t help, his play and fit alongside franchise star Cade Cunningham are impossible to ignore.

Now nearing mid-August, Detroit and Duren have yet to agree on a new deal, but as Windhorst reported, the center moving elsewhere is all but off the table at this point in the summer. What’s left to be decided is the money he’ll earn on a contract extension with the Pistons.