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Pistons Make Clear Stance On Jalen Duren Trade Amid Contract Extension Standstill

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Jalen Duren contract extension free agency, Detroit Pistons offseason
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CLEVELAND, OHIO - MAY 09: Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons waits during the fourth quarter of Game Three of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena on May 09, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Pistons 116-109. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Detroit Pistons‘ 2026 NBA offseason has been highlighted by restricted free agent Jalen Duren and his impending contract extension with the team. Despite being eligible to sign a new deal, Duren and the Pistons have been at a standstill for the entire summer and, according to a new report, still haven’t agreed to terms.

While Duren is still technically on the restricted free agent market and has yet to re-sign with the Pistons, according to ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst of The Hoop Collective Podcast, despite his status, Detroit is still keen on bringing back the rising big man, regardless of his playoff struggles and new contract expectations.

The Pistons have already made moves this summer, but their final roster won’t be completed until they can come to an agreement with Duren.

Pistons Make Decision On Jalen Duren Trade Amid Contract Extension, Free Agency Standstill

The Detroit Pistons remain in contract extension negotiations with Jalen Duren in restricted free agency, but have decided on his future.

GettyJalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons reacts after he dunks in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Little Caesars Arena on November 17, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan.

Speaking on the ESPN NBA podcast, Windhorst gave some insider reporting on Duren’s contract extension and restricted free agency with the Pistons.

In what is a big development in the situation, Windhorst reported the Pistons have no plans of making a sign-and-trade deal with another team for Duren, despite interest from ‘a number of teams’ around the league keen on adding his services.

“I don’t think a sign-and-trade is really on the table for Jalen Duren,” he said. “At least I haven’t heard anything like that.”

Additionally, ESPN’s Anthony Slater chimed in that regardless of interest in Duren by other teams, the Pistons want to keep the 22-year-old center.

“Detroit has nixed that idea completely. The [Sacramento] Kings would have and would remain interested in Jalen Duren in a sign-and-trade scenario.”

Before the offseason, Duren was eligible to sign a max contract extension for five years worth more than $250 million. However, after this playoff performance, any hopes of getting that type of money were thrown out the window, with Detroit hopeful to bring him back on a smaller number.

NBA insider Marc Stein has reported Duren could instead opt in to a $9.6 million qualifying offer and land in unrestricted free agency next summer, but the Pistons remain keen on bringing him back on a multi-year deal that doesn’t significantly hinder roster-building for the future.

For now, however, Duren remains a restricted free agent, yet to agree on a new deal with Detroit, where he’s spent the first four seasons of his NBA career.

Detroit Pistons Offseason Changes, Free Agent Additions

Detroit Pistons Offseason Changes, Free Agent Additions

GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – MARCH 12: Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons while playing the Philadelphia 76ers at Little Caesars Arena on March 12, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. 

As mentioned, the Pistons bringing back Duren despite his playoff struggles is the most important signing for the team this offseason.

However, while both sides have yet to agree on a new contract extension, Detroit has made other changes this summer after a disappointing playoff loss in the second round after finishing first in the Eastern Conference.

Here are all the offseason moves the Pistons have made as they still negotiate with Duren on a contract extension amid his restricted free agency.

Additions: 

John Collins, Gary Harris, Isaiah Joe, and Taurean Prince

Departures:

Tobias Harris, Caris LeVert, Marcus Sasser, and Isaiah Stewart

Re-signings:

Javonte Green and Kevin Hueter 

Though the Pistons lost out on key contributors from last season in Harris and Stewart, they added some other solid wing options in Collins, Joe, and Prince, while also keeping Green and Huerter, both of whom could see a bigger role on the team next season.

Still, after losing Stewart, bringing back Duren on a new deal is more important than ever. Even if he wants a big contract extension, it could be worth the Pistons taking the risk. He’s still young and has a lot of room to grow, and though the playoff disappointment certainly didn’t help, his play and fit alongside franchise star Cade Cunningham are impossible to ignore.

Now nearing mid-August, Detroit and Duren have yet to agree on a new deal, but as Windhorst reported, the center moving elsewhere is all but off the table at this point in the summer. What’s left to be decided is the money he’ll earn on a contract extension with the Pistons.

Eli Gregorski is a sports journalist covering the NBA for Heavy Sports. He has years of sports writing experience covering the NBA, NFL, college football and basketball, international soccer, and Formula One. He graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder, where he was the assistant sports editor for the award-winning CU Independent student publication. More about Eli Gregorski

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Pistons Make Clear Stance On Jalen Duren Trade Amid Contract Extension Standstill

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