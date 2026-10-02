Pistons Handed Cold Hard Truth On $200M Jalen Duren ‘Overpay’

The long offseason standoff between Jalen Duren and the Detroit Pistons came to an end with just an hour and a half to spare, as the 22-year-old center signed a five-year, $200 million contract extension with the franchise instead of taking the qualifying offer or asking for a trade.

While the Pistons retained their core duo of Duren and Cade Cunningham, questions remain about whether the $200 million deal was the right move for Detroit for a player who had a historically bad 2026 NBA playoffs showing.

Detroit made its bed after a messy negotiation, but heading into a season with big expectations, there’s a real chance this deal doesn’t pay off for the Pistons.

Jalen Duren $200 Million Contract Extension Called An Overpay

Writing for ESPN, Zach Kram graded Duren’s new extension with the Pistons as a ‘B.’

Solid, but for the money and drama, the 22-year-old big man has a poor recent history, which Detroit would not like to see turn into a trend for a guy who is now the fifth-highest-paid center in the NBA.

“Compared to the regular season, Duren averaged 9.3 fewer points in the playoffs. That’s the largest drop for an All-Star since 1969 (minimum 10 games), per ESPN Research. And his player efficiency rating dropped from 26.1 in the regular season (sixth best in the NBA) to a below-average 13.8 in the playoffs. That’s also the biggest drop for an All-Star in playoff history,” he wrote. “For a player of that caliber, $40 million per year seems like an overpay.”

By all accounts, the Pistons wanted to keep Duren. Perhaps the $200 million number was a bit high for their liking, but it’s likely better keeping him on that contract than trading him or losing him for nothing next summer. Paying $40 million a year for a player who didn’t average ten points per game in the postseason is risky to say the least.

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Regardless, as Kram also wrote, it isn’t all bad for Detroit, who keeps its second-best player on a young and competitive team looking to continue to grow off a very good regular season.

“Yet it’s also a win for the Pistons, despite the hefty price tag. Duren is still only 22 years old, and he’s already an All-NBA-level center with room for growth. His playoff struggles came under a bright spotlight, but it’s worth remembering that they came in only 14 games — a much smaller sample than the 70 excellent games he played in the regular season,” he added. “And after all the protracted rumors and drama, now he’s right where he should be: teaming up with Cunningham for another half-decade to attempt to push the Pistons to even greater heights.”

Where Does Detroit Go From Here?

Without getting into the weeds of the long-term future of the Pistons with Duren locked down, there is one thing the team needs to see happen to have success.

That’s the young center shaking off his poor showing last spring and continuing to play at the level he did during the regular season. He made an All-Star and All-NBA team at 22 years old, and is a great fit next to Cunningham.

Detroit also made a few other offseason moves to add more shooting and defense, and if the two stars mesh with the new talent, the Pistons could finish as the top seed in the East next year.

A projected starting lineup of Cunningham, Duncan Robinson or Daniss Jenkins, Ausar Thompson, John Collins, and Duren is strong. They also have Isaiah Joe, Kevin Huerter, and Ron Holland off the bench, all of whom could help this group get at least to the second round of the playoffs.

The Pistons’ salary cap now looks a lot different, as the team is closer to paying the luxury tax than ever.

Still, paying more money to continue the Cade-Duren experience for at least the next few years, that was likely the best option on the table for the team, instead of the center taking the qualifying offer or trying to trade him for a new big man this late in the offseason.

The Pistons are expected to win at least 50 games this upcoming season, and in a very competitive Eastern Conference, that would be a solid finish.

It remains to be seen what the lasting impacts of Duren’s contract extension will be, but for now, the drama can end, and winning basketball can become the priority in Detroit once again.