Detroit Pistons Make $5.6 Million Decision On 6-Year NBA Vet Paul Reed

Veteran NBA center Paul Reed landed some good news from the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, September 2.

The supposed backup center found out that he would have his salary fully guaranteed for the upcoming season.

“In Pistons center news, sources say Detroit has fully guaranteed Paul Reed’s $5.6 million salary for this upcoming 2026-27 season,” NBA insider Jake Fischer reported on X on Wednesday.

Paul Reed’s Contract

The Pistons signed Paul Reed to a two-year contract last summer.

During the 2025-2026 NBA season, Reed made $5.3 million. For the upcoming season, Reed was set to make up to $5.6 million. However, the Pistons could have waived Reed before January 10 and wouldn’t have to pay out the rest.

The Pistons aren’t go to allow Reed to think about that, though. They have issued the center his full $5.6 million before the season starts up.

Pistons Center Depth

The Pistons haven’t managed to sign Jalen Duren just yet, but he is expected to be back with the team for the 2026-2027 season.

Duren will be the sure starter, while Reed will slide into the No. 2 spot officially. Last season, Reed would split minutes with Isaiah Stewart. An offseason trade sent Stewart to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Paul Reed’s NBA Career

Reed entered the NBA in 2020. He was a second-round pick for the Philadelphia 76ers.

During his first four years with the Sixers, Reed appeared in 215 games. He posted averages of 5.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, and nearly 1.0 blocks per game.

After the Sixers waived Reed, the Pistons picked him up ahead of the 2024-2025 NBA season. Throughout his two seasons with the Pistons, Reed has averaged 6.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.