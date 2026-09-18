Detroit Pistons Announce $155 Million Extension

While the Detroit Pistons are locked in a contract stalemate with Jalen Duren, the exact opposite has taken place with guard Ausar Thompson.

Minutes ago, it was confirmed that the Pistons and Thompson have reached an agreement on a five-year contract extension worth $155 million.

The news was first confirmed by NBA Insider Shams Charania, who reported the following:

“Just in: Detroit Pistons All-Defensive forward Ausar Thompson has reached agreement on a five-year, $155 million rookie-scale contract extension, sources tell ESPN,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Last season, Thompson led the NBA in steals and also earned NBA All-Defensive First Team honors.

The Detroit Pistons Have Re-Signed Ausar Thompson To A Five-Year, $155 Million Extension

Continuing with his report, Charania wrote:

“Thompson lands the fully guaranteed extension after finishing third place in the Defensive Player of the Year award race last season, leading the NBA in steals per game and posting the third-most combined steals and blocks at 215. He is one of three players with at least 300 steals and 150 blocks since entering the NBA as the No. 5 pick in the 2023 draft.”

Charania then notes how Ausar and Amen Thompson are now the first pair of brothers in NBA history to each earn $100+ million extensions:

“Twins Ausar and Amen Thompson are now the first pair of brothers in NBA history to each receive a $100 million deal. They have signed for a total of $363 million this offseason.”

Last season, Thompson appeared in 73 regular season games and averaged 9.9 points per game while also averaging 5.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists while shooting 52.5 percent from the field.

Ausar Thompson Is One Of The NBA’s Best Defenders

Thompson joined Overtime Elite in 2021 alongside brother Amen after skipping his final year of high school, and it wouldn’t be long before he became looked upon as one of the league’s top players, helping Team Elite win a championship and earning Finals MVP honors.

Thompson repeated as a champion with the City Reapers the following season, taking home OTE MVP and another Finals MVP award before entering the 2023 NBA Draft.

He was then taken by the Pistons in the first round (fifth overall pick) of the 2023 NBA Draft, one spot behind Amen, making them the first brothers ever drafted in the top five of the same NBA draft.

After a promising rookie season was cut short, Thompson quickly became known as a key defensive presence, keeping in the tradition of past key Pistons defenders like Dennis Rodman and Ben Wallace.

In 2025-26, he not only led the NBA in steals but finished third in Defensive Player of the Year voting, and earned a spot on the All-Defensive First Team.