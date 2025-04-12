Detroit Pistons Clinch 6th Seed

The Detroit Pistons have clinched the sixth overall seed in the Eastern Conference, marking the team’s first NBA Playoff appearance since 2019.

The 44-37 Pistons clinched the sixth seed following a 125-119 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. The Pistons kept the game close against the Bucks, but ultimately fell to three games behind Milwaukee, locking them into a matchup with the Knicks. Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 36 points, six rebounds, 12 assists, and two blocks.

The Pistons not only clinched their first Playoff appearance in six years, but they clinched their highest overall seed since 2008. In the Pistons three Playoff appearances since, the Pistons have been an eighth overall seed, and each time have been swept out of the NBA playoffs.

With clinching the sixth seed, the Pistons are locked into a first round match with the third seed New York Knicks. The 50-31 Knicks enter the postseason with lofty expectations, as the team led by guard Jalen Brunson and center Karl-Anthony Towns was expected to be a force in the East.

While the Knicks are undoubtedly a talented team, the Pistons are a bad matchup for them. The Pistons play a fast paced, run and gun style that contrasts the slower offensive sets ran by the Knicks. This style clash was reflected in the regular season, as the Pistons won the series 3-1. Though the regular season games don’t mean much in the Playoffs, the confidence the Pistons carry from these matches could make a difference.

The Detroit Pistons have clinched the sixth overall seed as they look to make noise in the NBA Playoffs.