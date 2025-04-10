Hi, Subscriber

Pistons’ Jaden Ivey Cleared for Basketball Activities

Detroit Pistons’ guard Jaden Ivey has been cleared for Basketball activities, as announced today by the team.

In the Pistons’ release, Ivey, who has been out of action since January 1st with a broken left fibula, is now cleared to return to basketball and will begin basketball conditioning:

“Pistons’ guard Jaden Ivey continues to make progress in his recovery, from a broken left fibula, which he suffered on January 1 against the Orlando (Magic). He has been cleared for basketball activity and will now enter a beginning phase of a reconditioning progression along with a continued progression of court work. Ivey’s status will be updated in another two weeks.”

Before his injury, Ivey was in the middle of a career season. The third year guard had career highs in scoring and efficiency, averaging 17.6 points per game on 46% from the field and 40.9% from three, to go along with 4.1 rebounds and four assists. Ivey and backcourt partner Cade Cunningham showed flashed of their future together, as Ivey used his elite speed and shooting to play off-ball for Cunningham in Detroit’s run and gun offense.

Ivey’s timeline for return will likely keep him out of the playoffs, unless Detroit makes a deep playoff run. With the Pistons playing their final regular season game this Sunday, Detroit will either face the Milwaukee Bucks or the Indiana Pacers in round one. While the moment would be great, Ivey would likely see limited time in a hypothetical return.

