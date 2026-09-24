Detroit Pistons Reportedly Getting Closer To Jalen Duren Trade

The Detroit Pistons and Jalen Duren continue their test of wills as the regular season approaches without a new contract. Duren wants to get paid closer to the max contract after his All-Star and All-NBA selections last season. The Pistons have increased their offers, but Duren is refusing to budge from his stance of wanting a top-level concert.

NBA insider Brett Siegel of Clutch Points believes Detroit is getting closer to embracing a trade:

“Although the Pistons haven’t wanted to discuss a potential sign-and-trade involving Duren this offseason, maybe now is the right time to do so. It isn’t a secret to anyone around the league that the Kings would love to add Duren as a young, dynamic center for their young core. This is a scenario the Kings would still be open to with training camp set to begin shortly, sources said.”

The Pistons have resisted any trade offers throughout the summer, but we are now starting autumn with the contract status still up the air. Siegel confirmed the rumors of the Sacramento Kings being the team most interested in Duren. Sacramento needs to shed some salary via a trade, and Detroit could be getting closer towards embracing the sign and trade.

Only One Trade Realistic For Jalen Duren

The problem with the Pistons accepting a sign and trade is that they only have one realistic option. Sacramento is the only team interested in Duren, but the trade would have to send Domantas Sabonis to Detroit as their new starting center.

Previous reports suggested that the Pistons don’t want to do this trade since they don’t believe in Sabonis. However, Duren is showing a desire to flat out leave Detroit now, and Cade Cunningham will need a respected starting center to replace him if he’s out.

Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox were the two faces of the Kings franchise when they had a short run of success making the NBA Playoffs for the first time in many years. The Pistons could be so sick of Duren that they’ll be willing to change their stance since Sabonis is a three-time All-Star.

Ausar Thompson’s Contract Complicated Jalen Duren Situation

Detroit raising the contract salary offers show they are willing to play ball and want to bring Duren back as the starting center. Unfortunately, Duren seems disgruntled and things have worsened after the Pistons extended Ausar Thompson to a long-term contract.

Rumors are circulating that Duren feels disrespected by Ausar getting paid more than him and doesn’t understand why both Thompson brothers got extensions before him. Amen Thompson extended with the Houston Rockets on a similar expensive contract. Duren is bitter about players who have proved nothing offensively getting paid more than him.

Too much time has passed for Duren and Detroit to fix this problem without overpaying him. Siegel’s point is logical that it may be worth it for the Pistons to move on now and end the drama. Sabonis at least gives them a replacement, and they can always let his contract expire to open cap space if they don’t trust him long-term.