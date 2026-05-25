3-for-1 Trade Idea Lands $211 Million Star Next to Cade Cunningham

Led by All-NBA guard Cade Cunningham, the Detroit Pistons massively improved this season and even secured the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Still, one glaring weakness was made evident during the NBA Playoffs: the Pistons need an elite scoring option alongside Cunningham.

ESPN’s Zach Kram suggested that the Pistons resolve this issue by trading for nine-time All-Star Paul George. In Kram’s trade pitch, the Sixers would send Paul George and a future first-round pick to Detroit.

In return, the Pistons would ship Duncan Robinson, Caris LeVert, and Isaiah Stewart to Philly.

“The Eastern Conference’s top seed struggled in the playoffs due in large part to a lack of secondary scoring beyond MVP contender Cade Cunningham. George, 36, a high-risk option due to his injury history and age, has proved he can provide the level of scoring the Pistons need while also fitting into their strong defensive identity,” Kram wrote. “The Pistons would receive the first-rounder to help mitigate their risk in taking on George’s max contract for the next three seasons.

Kram added: “The 76ers would get a somewhat fresh start in the post-Daryl Morey era. They are building the current team around the dynamic backcourt of Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe. Both Robinson and LeVert would give the Sixers rotation-level shooters on the wing who could either start or contribute off the bench for teams with playoff aspirations.”

Paul George to Detroit Trade Idea

Here’s the proposed trade between the Detroit Pistons and Philadelphia 76ers ideated by Zach Kram.

Pistons receive: Paul George, a future first-round pick

Sixers receive: Isaiah Stewart, Duncan Robinson and Caris LeVert

NBA front office insider Bobby Marks wrote that the deal could benefit both teams, but noted that the price may be too steep for Philly.

“Even though the trade brings depth to the 76ers with the additions of Stewart, Robinson and LeVert, I am not in agreement that the cost should be at the expense of a first-round pick. Considering that Philadelphia owes the Nets its 2028 top-eight-protected first, the next available first to trade is not until 2030. If you swap out the first-rounder for four future seconds, this becomes a different story. The 76ers have 13 future second-rounders available to trade,” Marks wrote.

In addition to moving off George’s massive contract, acquiring Stewart could intrigue the Sixers.

Sixers Facing Rebuild Decision This Offseason

Following another early playoff exit, the Sixers may consider a full rebuild this offseason.

Oft-injured stars Joel Embiid and Paul George are due a combined $106 million next season. With both stars on the wrong side of 30, the Sixers could look to move off their contracts.

This season, Tyrese Maxey proved that he could replace Embiid as the Sixers’ lead option. Additionally, VJ Edgecombe showed that he can be a viable backcourt mate for years to come.

After dismissing general manager Daryl Morey, perhaps the Sixers will consider rebuilding under new leadership.