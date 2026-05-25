Huge Pistons Trade Idea Pairs Cade Cunningham With 9-Time NBA All-Star

The biggest problem for the Detroit Pistons in the 2026 NBA playoffs was they relied too much on Cade Cunningham. The Pistons need to have a second star alongside Cunningham, who has turned into one of the best players in the world this season.

ESPN’s Zack Kram pitched a trade between the Pistons and Dallas Mavericks that would pair Cunningham with Kyrie Irving. The Mavericks are entering a new era under new team president Masai Ujiri, and Irving might not be a part of it following Jason Kidd’s dismissal last week.

“Irving has reached separate NBA Finals as a No. 2 option next to LeBron James and Luka Doncic, so he clearly knows how to fit next to a big, ball-dominant lead playmaker,” Kram wrote. “Irving might be just the secondary scorer and creator Detroit needs next to Cade Cunningham after its offense crumbled in the playoffs.”

Cunningham did all he could to carry the Pistons in the playoffs, but they came up short in the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Irving would be a perfect addition in Detroit, but how can the Pistons acquire the nine-time All-Star?

Kyrie Irving to Detroit Trade Idea

Here’s the proposed trade between the Detroit Pistons and Dallas Mavericks crafted by Zack Kram.

Pistons Receive: Kyrie Irving

Mavericks Receive: Isaiah Stewart, Caris LeVert, Ron Holland and the No. 21 pick in the 2026 NBA draft

“Next to (Cooper) Flagg, Holland makes much more sense. And exchanging Irving for Holland and a draft pick — as well as Stewart, who would replace (Daniel) Gafford as Dallas’ backup center if both of my proposed deals go through — would be a major step for the Mavericks’ potential youth movement,” Kram explained.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks liked the trade idea for the Pistons side of things, calling it a no-brainer to add a player like Irving to the mix.

The only risk in acquiring Irving is that he’s coming off a torn ACL injury. He hasn’t played since March 2025, though he’ll be fully healthy coming into next season.

Pistons Front Office’s Offseason Plan

Speaking to reporters during his end-of-season interview, Pistons president Trajan Langdon offered insight into his plans for this summer.

“The more ball-handling you can have on the floor, the better,” Langdon said, via The Detroit News. “You see teams that are successful, they have a lot of people who can initiate, bring the ball up, and execute in the half-court. The more guys you have like that, the more difficult you become to guard. We will look at that, as well as spreading the floor and shooting.”

In addition to Kyrie Irving, another trade target named by ESPN insiders was Paul George of the Philadelphia 76ers.

However, the Pistons will also have to make a decision on Tobias Harris, as well as extensions for Jalen Duren and Ausar Thompson.