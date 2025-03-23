Pistons’ Cunningham Compared to MVP Candidate by Mavericks’ Kidd

The Detroit Pistons’ Cade Cunningham is having a breakout season, and one person who has noticed has given the guard lofty praise.

Dallas Mavericks’ head coach Jason Kidd recently spoke about Cunningham before the Mavs’ 123-117 win over the Pistons. Though the weren’t able to escape Dallas with a win, Cunningham was a nightmare to guard, posting 35 points, seven rebounds and six assists. In the interview, Kidd compared Cade to Shai Gilgeous Alexander:

“You look at what he’s done this year, he’s taking a big leap. When you look at Shai—I kind of compare him to Shai—every year, he’s added something or has gotten better in his game.”

Although comparing any player to an MVP candidate seems lofty, Kidd’s comments should not be taken lightly. Kidd is an NBA Hall of Famer who has played with and against some of the greatest players in league history, has coached stars such as Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo, and has been in the NBA circle for 30 years. If there’s anyone who has an eye for talent, it’s Kidd.

Cunningham’s emergence is one that elevated an entire franchise. The fourth year guard is averaging 25.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 9.2 assists per game and has led the Pistons to a 39-32 record for the season and is a lock for the playoffs. Cunningham has taken the league by storm with his first All-Star game appearance and will without a doubt make an All-NBA team. Seeing Kidd compare Cade to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is lofty, but not without merit.

SGA is the NBA’s likely MVP and is leading the NBA best Oklahoma City Thunder. As with Cunningham, Gilgeous-Alexander is a one man offense, leading the Thunder with 32.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 6.9 assists. Both players are running roughshod through defenses as their larger frame and skill create matchup nightmares.

Kidd isn’t the only star praising Cunningham, as he was named someone who will one day lead the Pistons to an NBA Championship by four time champion Draymond Green. Players and coaches are recognizing the emergence of Cunningham and the Pistons as they look to their first Playoffs since 2019 and hope to win their first playoff game in 17 years.

Kidd compared Cunningham to SGA is a great sign for the Detroit Pistons. The team’s resurgence is on the back of the young guard. With more players and legends taking notice of the Pistons, expect Cunningham’s status to grow further.