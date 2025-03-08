ESPN Names Detroit’s Cunningham a Top 5 Point Guard

Detroit Piston’s Cade Cunningham is having a breakout year, and analysts are showing their belief in the young guard’s talents.

On ESPN, analyst and former NBA player Kendrick Perkins named Cade Cunningham a top 5 point guard in the NBA. On his segment called “Big Perk’s List”, Perkins ranked Cunningham the fifth best point in the league, behind Laker’s Luka Doncic, Golden States’s Steph Curry, the Knick’s Jalen Brunson, and the Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in that order.

Cunningham has put the NBA on notice this season. The 4th year guard is averaging 25.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, and is third in the league in assists with 9.4 a game, which helped lead the Pistons to a 21-win turnaround so far. The Piston’s emergence was enough to give Cunningham his first All-Star appearance and likely his first All-NBA team appearance.

The former first overall pick in 2021 has endured a rough few years before his breakout season. After injury issues plagued his first two seasons, the Pistons, led by former head coach Monty Williams, 14-68 in 2023-24, which featured a 28-game losing streak. Following a front office and coaching overhaul and roster upgrade, the Pistons are 35-28 and are two games out of the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference, and lifting Cunningham into star status.

Cunningham’s emergence has been one of the top stories of the NBA, and his placement in Perkins’ list among guards like Curry and likely MVP Gilgeous-Alexander isn’t a surprise. He’s currently 9th on the MVP list, according to NBA.com, and one of two players currently averaging at least 25 points, 6 rebounds, and 9 assists, the other being 3-time MVP Nikola Jokic.

The Pistons are one of the most exciting teams to watch in the NBA with their smothering defense and high-octane offense, and the emergence of Cunningham is casting a bright light for the team’s future. They next play the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, March 8th.