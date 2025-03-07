Detroit Pistons’s Ausar Thompson Off Minutes Restriction

Detroit Pistons forward Ausar Thompson hass officially been taken off the minutes restriction he’s had the majority of the season.

Thompson, who’s in his second NBA season, has no more restrictions for playing time, as said by head coach JB Bickerstaff. While much of his restrictions were conditioning based, this has been lifted as he’s back in shape and communicating with Bickerstaff, according to Detroit Pistons beat writer, Omari Sankofa, with his latest game being a milestone:

“Utah was the first time he reached 30 minutes in a game, and doing it in a high altitude shows how far he’s come.”

Thompson missed the final quarter of the 2023-24 NBA season due to blood clot issues, and was finally able to return on November 25th. Since his return, Thompson has averaged almost two steals per game and emerged as a premiere perimeter defender for the Pistons, let alone the entire NBA.

His first game with no restriction against the Utah Jazz, Thompson logged 17 points, six assists, five rebounds, and three steals. He would play 30 minutes his very net outing against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Thompson being unrestricted is a great sign for the Pistons, and a bad omen for the rest of the NBA. His athleticism and relentless defensive tenacity has proven to be a force in the NBA. His time on the Pistons shows he’s a game changer and potentially the second best player on the team behind all-star Cade Cunningham. As the young team continues to develop, expect Thompson to garner attention for his lockdown perimeter defense and annual Defensive Player of the Year threat.

The Pistons will play the Golden State Warriors on Saturday at 8:30 PM, and expect the unleashed Thompson to showcase his elite skillset.