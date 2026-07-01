The second stint for Tobias Harris on the Detroit Pistons is officially over.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the veteran forward is signing a two-year deal to join the San Antonio Spurs.

The veteran forward wraps up his time with the team after spending the past two seasons starting in Detroit at power forward.

Detroit Pistons Get Final Tobias Harris NBA Free Agency Decision

When Harris first landed with the Pistons, he was a seasoned veteran who was joining a struggling team near the end of its rebuild.

This time around is different. Harris is going to be landing on a team that recently made a run to the NBA Finals.

In Harris, the Spurs get a quality veteran who has been consistently praised for his leadership in the locker room.

He’s also a consistent shooter and a decent defender who holds nine seasons of NBA Playoff experience.

Last season, Harris averaged 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists with the Pistons.

In the playoffs, he produced 18.1 points per game, while shooting 42.5% from the field. Along with his scoring, Harris averaged 8.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists.