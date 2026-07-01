NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 19: Tobias Harris #12 of the Detroit Pistons in action in Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on April 19, 2025 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
The second stint for Tobias Harris on the Detroit Pistons is officially over.
The veteran forward wraps up his time with the team after spending the past two seasons starting in Detroit at power forward.
Detroit Pistons Get Final Tobias Harris NBA Free Agency Decision
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – MAY 13: Tobias Harris #12 of the Detroit Pistons drives the ball against James Harden #1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first quarter in Game Five of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena on May 13, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
When Harris first landed with the Pistons, he was a seasoned veteran who was joining a struggling team near the end of its rebuild.
This time around is different. Harris is going to be landing on a team that recently made a run to the NBA Finals.
In Harris, the Spurs get a quality veteran who has been consistently praised for his leadership in the locker room.
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – MAY 09: Tobias Harris #12 of the Detroit Pistons reacts after a basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the fourth quarter in Game Three of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Rocket Arena on May 09, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
He’s also a consistent shooter and a decent defender who holds nine seasons of NBA Playoff experience.
Last season, Harris averaged 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists with the Pistons.
In the playoffs, he produced 18.1 points per game, while shooting 42.5% from the field. Along with his scoring, Harris averaged 8.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
The second stint for Tobias Harris on the Detroit Pistons is officially over. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the veteran forward is signing a two-year deal to join the San Antonio Spurs. The veteran forward wraps up his time with the team after spending the past two seasons starting in Detroit at power forward. Detroit […]