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Detroit Pistons Make Hot-Headed Big Available Via Trade

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Cleveland Cavaliers v Detroit Pistons - Game Five
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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MAY 13: Isaiah Stewart #28 of the Detroit Pistons looks on against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first quarter in Game Five of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena on May 13, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Detroit Pistons are poised to part ways with a six-year big man, who has been playing for the team since 2020.

According to NBA insider Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Pistons have made 25-year-old Isaiah Stewart available for trades. Amick added that the Pistons are giving more responsibility to Paul Reed, who has shown promise as a backup power forward this 2025-2026 NBA season. 

“League sources say Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart is available,” Amick reported. “The Pistons, in search of additional shooting and playmakers, appear ready to rely on seventh-year big man Paul Reed in an increased role. Stewart has two years and a combined $30 million left on his deal (team option in the second season).”

Stewart, who has also played as a backup center for the Pistons, averaged 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 58 games while shooting 55.0% from the field in the regular season. 

The Pistons ended the regular season as the top seed, led by Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren, but lost in the second round after seven games against the Cleveland Cavaliers

Stewart has been known as a physical presence throughout his time with the Pistons. His career with Detroit is best remembered for his altercations with other teams, such as his January 2021 incident against the LA Lakers, including LeBron James

His most recent one was in February 2026, when he attacked Charlotte Hornets’ Miles Bridges with multiple punches. The two were ejected from the game, and Stewart received a seven-game suspension. 

Stewart has been suspended for at least one game over the past three seasons. 

Pistons Could Put Isaiah Stewart On A Package To Acquire Austin Reaves Or OKC Thunder Shooter

Cleveland Cavaliers v Detroit Pistons - Game One

GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – MAY 05: Isaiah Stewart #28 of the Detroit Pistons reacts during the second quarter of a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game One of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena on May 05, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

With Isaiah Stewart on the trading block, the Detroit Pistons could be looking to package him to make way for their biggest offseason targets. 

According to Sam Amick, the Pistons are targeting the LA Lakers’ star Austin Reaves, if he becomes available in unrestricted free agency, and OKC Thunder shooter Isaiah Joe

“Detroit, which is believed to be among the suitors for Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves if he makes it to unrestricted free agency,” Amick reported. “[The Pistons] is also said to be interested in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Isaiah Joe. Reaves, who is expected to decline his player option for next season, can come to terms with the Lakers before free agency begins on July 1.”

Pistons May Also Look To Get 2-Time NBA All-Star

Toronto Raptors v Sacramento Kings

GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 21: Zach LaVine #8 of the Sacramento Kings is guarded by A.J. Lawson #0 of the Toronto Raptors during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center on January 21, 2026 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Pistons have also made it known that Zach LaVine, a two-time NBA All-Star, is also on their radar for a trade. 

“Other players regarded as potentially available and said to interest Detroit include Charlotte’s Coby White, Oklahoma City’s Isaiah Joe, and possibly even Sacramento’s Zach LaVine now that LaVine is heading into the final year of a massive contract with a $49 million player option that carries a June 29 deadline to be activated,” NBA insider Marc Stein wrote in his Substack.

The Pistons are looking to build on their breakthrough campaign last season by adding a second option behind Cade Cunningham.

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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Detroit Pistons Make Hot-Headed Big Available Via Trade

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