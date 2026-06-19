Detroit Pistons Make Hot-Headed Big Available Via Trade

The Detroit Pistons are poised to part ways with a six-year big man, who has been playing for the team since 2020.

According to NBA insider Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Pistons have made 25-year-old Isaiah Stewart available for trades. Amick added that the Pistons are giving more responsibility to Paul Reed, who has shown promise as a backup power forward this 2025-2026 NBA season.

“League sources say Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart is available,” Amick reported. “The Pistons, in search of additional shooting and playmakers, appear ready to rely on seventh-year big man Paul Reed in an increased role. Stewart has two years and a combined $30 million left on his deal (team option in the second season).”

Stewart, who has also played as a backup center for the Pistons, averaged 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 58 games while shooting 55.0% from the field in the regular season.

The Pistons ended the regular season as the top seed, led by Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren, but lost in the second round after seven games against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Stewart has been known as a physical presence throughout his time with the Pistons. His career with Detroit is best remembered for his altercations with other teams, such as his January 2021 incident against the LA Lakers, including LeBron James.

His most recent one was in February 2026, when he attacked Charlotte Hornets’ Miles Bridges with multiple punches. The two were ejected from the game, and Stewart received a seven-game suspension.

Stewart has been suspended for at least one game over the past three seasons.

Pistons Could Put Isaiah Stewart On A Package To Acquire Austin Reaves Or OKC Thunder Shooter

With Isaiah Stewart on the trading block, the Detroit Pistons could be looking to package him to make way for their biggest offseason targets.

According to Sam Amick, the Pistons are targeting the LA Lakers’ star Austin Reaves, if he becomes available in unrestricted free agency, and OKC Thunder shooter Isaiah Joe,

“Detroit, which is believed to be among the suitors for Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves if he makes it to unrestricted free agency,” Amick reported. “[The Pistons] is also said to be interested in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Isaiah Joe. Reaves, who is expected to decline his player option for next season, can come to terms with the Lakers before free agency begins on July 1.”

Pistons May Also Look To Get 2-Time NBA All-Star

The Pistons have also made it known that Zach LaVine, a two-time NBA All-Star, is also on their radar for a trade.

“Other players regarded as potentially available and said to interest Detroit include Charlotte’s Coby White, Oklahoma City’s Isaiah Joe, and possibly even Sacramento’s Zach LaVine now that LaVine is heading into the final year of a massive contract with a $49 million player option that carries a June 29 deadline to be activated,” NBA insider Marc Stein wrote in his Substack.

The Pistons are looking to build on their breakthrough campaign last season by adding a second option behind Cade Cunningham.