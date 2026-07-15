The Detroit Pistons’ star hunt might be called off for the time being. Some reports have suggested that Trajan Langdon’s offseason moves are complete.

However, if there is a player that’s intriguing enough to hit the aggressive switch back on, the Pistons shouldn’t hesitate. The Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. just might be one of those exceptions.

Recently, the Pistons and the rest of Porter’s potential trade market learned that without an extension, he might hit the trade block in 2026-2027.

On Tuesday, July 14, Brooklyn general manager Sean Marks was asked about it and gave an intriguing answer.

Detroit Pistons Get Intriguing News On $179 Million Trade Target

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Marks revealed that at this point in time, extension talks are not happening between Porter and the Nets.

“We’ll have those discussions. We’ve got time. There’s no immediate hurry right now,” he told reporters.

Marks made sure to add that the Nets’ organization thinks highly of Porter after his lone season with the team.

“We value him a lot. He had a terrific year,” Marks said. “I love Mike, the guy, the person, the player, and I hope he is part of this team.”

Last week, Brooklyn Nets insider Brian Lewis didn’t hold back with his thoughts on Porter’s stance.

“There’s either an extension or a trade,” Lewis said on the Locked On Nets podcast.

The insider added that Porter will obviously want to get paid fairly after having such a strong run, and holding an impressive resume as a complementary piece on a championship-winning team with the Denver Nuggets.

On the other side, the Nets are unlikely to handcuff themselves to Porter with a long-term deal. That could leave the Nets having no choice but to explore the trade market.

Michael Porter Jr’s NBA Career

The 28-year-old forward entered the NBA as a first-round pick out of Missouri in 2018.

During the 2022-2023 NBA season, Porter played in 62 games for the Nuggets. He averaged 17.4 points per game, while shooting 41.4% from three.

Before he left the Nuggets, Porter averaged 18.2 points and 7.0 rebounds, while hitting on 39.5% of his threes in 77 games. The Nuggets sent Porter to the Nets, where moved up the pecking order on a rebuilding team.

During his 52-game run in Brooklyn, Porter averaged 24.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game. He knocked down 36.3% of his shots from beyond the arc.

The Nets aren’t going to sell low on Porter if they choose to put him on the block. But the Pistons would certainly improve their status as true contenders in the Eastern Conference if they managed to take the thriving veteran off the Nets’ hands.