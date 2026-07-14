If the Detroit Pistons are still holding out hope for the Brooklyn Nets making the 7-year NBA veteran Michael Porter Jr. available, then they recently landed an update worth paying attention to.

Heading into the 2026-2027 NBA season, Porter is reaching the final season of the multi-year contract he signed with the Denver Nuggets.

While Porter has mentioned that he is embracing a future with the rebuilding Nets, the New York Post’s Brian Lewis makes it clear that an extension needs to be done soon, or else the Porter experience in Brooklyn could end in under two years.

Detroit Pistons Get Update On 7-Year NBA Veteran Trade Target

On a recent appearance on the Locked On Nets podcast, Lewis dished his thoughts on Porter’s situation with the team.

“There’s either an extension or a trade,” Lewis said on the Locked On Nets podcast.

Even if the Nets take the former route, reaching a new deal with Porter sometime soon, he’s unlikely to land a contract big enough to keep him with the Nets for the long haul with his next deal alone.

“I don’t think they’re looking to lock themselves in to anything, as you would say, exorbitant and long-term,” Lewis added. “I think Sean Marks, the GM, values flexibility above almost all things, and I think a shorter deal at a lower AAV would probably give them more flexibility, and that’s probably what they would prefer.”

Michael Porter Jr’s NBA Career

Coming out of Missouri, Porter joined the Nuggets as the 14th overall pick in the 218 NBA Draft.

Porter spent the first six years of his career with the Nuggets, and was a key member of their 2023 championship-winning squad.

During his final season with the Nuggets in 2024-2025, Porter averaged 18.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. He shot 39.5% from three.

The Nuggets wanted to make a change in 2025-2026. They swapped out Porter for Cam Johnson. When Porter landed with the Brooklyn Nets, he had a career-best run.

In 52 games, Porter averaged 24.2 points, 3.0 assists, and 1.1 steals. He shot 46.3% from the field and hit 36.3% of his threes.

Should The Pistons Keep Tabs On Porter?

The 2026 offseason didn’t go as planned for the Pistons.

After a second-round exit, the Pistons were star hunting–specifically for offensive sharpshooters. They watched key targets like Austin Reaves and Tyler Herro go on the move to other teams.

Detroit made enough moves to have a different look next season, but they still didn’t make a big splash. Keeping tabs on Porter would be wise, as he would certainly fill some needs for the Pistons.

Throughout his career, Porter is a 39.8% shooter from three during the regular season and 37.4% in the playoffs. He has produced averages of 17.3 points and 6.5 rebounds throughout his career.