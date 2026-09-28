Jalen Duren’s Camp Sends Pistons New Message Amid $200 Million Standoff

Jalen Duren did not show up for Detroit Pistons media day Monday. His representatives have given the team a reason its $200 million offer has not brought him back: The dispute is no longer about money.

That is the message Duren’s camp delivered to the Pistons, ESPN reported. The 22-year-old center feels disrespected by the way negotiations have unfolded, particularly when he compares his treatment with the team’s handling of Ausar Thompson’s extension. Weight clauses in earlier offers also contributed to that feeling, according to the report.

Duren is declining a five-year, $200 million fully guaranteed offer and will miss the start of training camp. Detroit believes its proposal is fair. Both sides now face a Thursday deadline for Duren to accept his one-year, $9.6 million qualifying offer.

Why the $200 Million Offer Has Not Ended It

The Pistons have raised their offer substantially since last year, when they presented Duren with a deal worth roughly $20 million annually on a “take it or leave it” basis, ESPN’s Shams Charania previously reported. Duren then made his first All-Star team and earned third-team All-NBA honors.

This month, Detroit agreed to a five-year, $155 million rookie extension with Thompson. Duren’s representatives have pointed to the difference in how the two negotiations were handled, according to the ESPN report. Their objection is about the process, even as Duren weighs an offer worth $45 million more than Thompson’s deal.

Detroit has basketball reasons to scrutinize a major commitment. Duren averaged 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds while shooting 65% from the field in the regular season. In the playoffs, his scoring fell to 10.5 points and his rebounding to 8.5 per game before the Pistons lost to Cleveland in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The team’s concerns and Duren’s frustration can both be real. But if the relationship has become the obstacle, adding dollars may not resolve it without a broader conversation about how Detroit sees its All-NBA center.

What Thursday Could Mean for Detroit Pistons

Duren can accept the $9.6 million qualifying offer by Thursday and play this season before becoming an unrestricted free agent next summer. It would be an enormous personal bet. ESPN reported that he would leave at least $190 million in guaranteed money on the table for now and likely need a maximum contract next summer to break even over five years against Detroit’s current offer.

The Pistons would face their own gamble: keeping Duren for this season without the restricted free agency rights that currently give them control over his next contract. They have maintained that they want him back and, according to ESPN, have rejected all sign-and-trade proposals.

As previously outlined, Detroit can still reach a long-term agreement or hold its position and see whether Duren follows through on the qualifying offer. His absence from media day does not settle that choice. It does make the damage to the relationship harder to dismiss.