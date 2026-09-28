Jalen Duren Rejects Pistons’ $200 Million Offer: 3 Ways Standoff Could End

Jalen Duren and the Detroit Pistons have spent the summer trying to settle his future. They will begin training camp with the question still hanging over them — and Duren absent.

The All-NBA center will miss Monday’s media day and the start of camp after declining a fully guaranteed five-year, $200 million offer, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported. Duren has until Thursday to accept Detroit’s one-year, $9.6 million qualifying offer. Signing it would allow him to become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

The Pistons have moved. Their previous offer was worth roughly $190 million. But Duren has sought a deal closer to the five-year maximum contract he is eligible to receive, projected at $287.1 million. Even at $200 million, the sides are clearly far apart.

Can the Pistons Still Keep Jalen Duren Long Term?

They can. Detroit could raise its offer again or stand at $200 million and try to persuade Duren to take the guaranteed money. The roughly $87 million difference between its reported offer and the projected maximum shows why another small increase might not settle the dispute.

Duren, 22, averaged 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds while shooting 65% from the field last season. He made his first All-Star team and earned All-NBA Third Team honors as the Pistons won 60 games. That regular season strengthened his case for a maximum deal.

His postseason gave Detroit a harder question. Duren averaged 10.2 points and 8.5 rebounds in 14 playoff games. He has a chance to show that drop-off was an aberration, but the Pistons must decide how much to guarantee him before seeing another playoff run.

The negotiations also may have left damage that a higher number alone cannot fix. Andscape’s Marc J. Spears previously reported that Duren felt “disrespected” by how talks had unfolded.

Is Duren Really Willing to Take $9.6 Million?

NBA insider Marc Stein reported earlier this month that Duren had become increasingly willing to accept the qualifying offer. Missing the start of camp gives that possibility fresh weight, though he has not signed it.

It would be a considerable bet. Duren would pass up $200 million guaranteed, play this season for $9.6 million and hope to stay healthy, improve and cash in as an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

Detroit could lose control of the outcome. The Pistons would still be able to offer Duren a contract next summer, but they could no longer match another team’s offer as a matter of right. ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks previously identified Sacramento and eight other teams with the cap space to pursue him.

Could the Pistons Change Course on a Trade?

Detroit has reportedly rebuffed sign-and-trade interest while trying to keep Duren. If the Pistons become convinced he will sign the qualifying offer, they could reconsider a deal that brings back assets. There is no report that they have changed their position.

A sign-and-trade would have to happen before Duren signs the qualifying offer. After that, Detroit could explore a conventional trade during the season, but Duren would have to consent if the move cost him his Bird rights.

Thursday is the qualifying-offer deadline, not a deadline for all contract talks. Duren could let it pass and remain a restricted free agent while negotiations continue. For now, the Pistons face a center who has declined $200 million and is willing to miss camp. Their next move may determine whether he sees his future in Detroit.