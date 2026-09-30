Jalen Duren’s Pistons Standoff Gets New Proposal

The Detroit Pistons have one day before Jalen Duren’s qualifying-offer deadline. Brian Windhorst believes their next move should give the center something he can regard as a victory.

The ESPN insider suggested adding incentives to Detroit’s five-year, $200 million guaranteed offer, potentially allowing the sides to describe an agreement as worth $210 million.

It was a proposed compromise, not a report that the Pistons have improved their offer.

But with Duren absent from training camp and his representatives saying the dispute extends beyond money, Windhorst’s suggestion addresses a negotiation problem: how to close the deal without asking either side to concede everything.

Brian Windhorst Suggests Incentives for Jalen Duren’s Contract

Speaking Tuesday on ESPN’s “NBA Today”, Windhorst urged Detroit to find a way for Duren to feel he had gained something through the negotiations.

“What the Pistons need to do in the next 48 hours is figure out a way to make Jalen feel like he gets a win,” Windhorst said.

Asked what that might mean, he suggested an incentive package that could bring the contract’s advertised value to $210 million, mentioning winning MVP as an example.

Such a structure would distinguish the money Duren is guaranteed from additional compensation he would have to earn.

A contract worth “up to” $210 million would not provide the same security as $210 million fully guaranteed. The value of the compromise would depend on the bonus amounts, conditions and how realistically Duren could satisfy them.

Windhorst did not outline those terms or indicate that Duren would accept them.

The suggestion nevertheless offers a possible bridge between Detroit’s assessment of his value and Duren’s desire to emerge from the process feeling respected.

Thursday’s Deadline Raises the Stakes for Detroit

Duren’s alternative is a one-year, $9.6 million qualifying offer that would position him for unrestricted free agency next summer.

Windhorst argued Tuesday that a future maximum contract could help Duren recover the money he would pass up now, while emphasizing how uncertain that outcome would be.

Health, performance and next summer’s market would all matter.

Detroit would face its own gamble: keeping Duren for another season while losing the ability to match offers once he becomes unrestricted.

The center has already attracted interest from four other teams, according to Marc J. Spears. The Pistons have resisted sign-and-trade proposals while pursuing an agreement to retain him.

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A bonus package would still have to address the relationship strain described in ESPN’s latest report. Duren’s representatives have told Detroit the dispute is no longer about money.

That leaves the Pistons negotiating over both compensation and how the agreement is reached.

Thursday’s deadline applies to the qualifying offer. It does not mean long-term negotiations must end that day, and the sides could mutually extend the acceptance deadline.

An incentive proposal could create movement. Its effectiveness would depend on whether Duren sees meaningful recognition in the terms, rather than merely a larger number attached to money he may never collect.

Detroit needs his answer, not just another headline figure.