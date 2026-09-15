Pistons’ Jalen Duren Urged to Stop ‘Pocket Watching’ by NBA Champion

One of the biggest storylines this offseason is the contract negotiations between the Detroit Pistons and Jalen Duren.

According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick and Hunter Patterson, the Pistons’ latest offer was a five-year $190 million deal.

However, Duren and his camp reportedly want something near $200 million since he was initially eligible to sign a five-year, $287 million contract.

Duren is coming off rough postseason, averaging just 10.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.2 blocks. His numbers went down from his All-Star campaign of 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds in the regular season.

According to Amick and Patterson, Amen Thompson‘s five-year, $208 million extension from the Houston Rockets was a strong comparison for Duren’s camp.

Jalen Duren Urged to Stop ‘Pocket Watching’

Speaking on the Season 5 premiere of the all new Gil’s Arena, one-time NBA champion Brendan Haywood urged Jalen Duren to stop pocket watching Amen Thompson and sign his extension.

Haywood wants what’s best for Duren, and he doesn’t want him risking the money he could earn by accepting the $9.6 million qualifying offer for next season.

“I’ve seen way too many guys mess up their bag pocket watching,” Haywood said. “‘Oh, if he got 200, they got to give me 200.’ If that guy’s getting 42 a year and you getting 38 a year, take the damn 38 a year. Get it while the getting is good.” “I understand you’re leaving a little bit money on the table, but on your first mega deal, please get the 190,” he added. “I don’t want to hear about Jalen Duren looking like Jonathan Kuminga in a couple of years ’cause that Kuminga situation is nasty.”

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Kuminga turned down a three-year, $75.2 million contract from the Golden State Warriors for a shorter deal. He didn’t play well and fell out of favor with Steve Kerr, which led to his trade to the Atlanta Hawks.

The Hawks didn’t pick up his team option, becoming a free agent this summer. He ended up signing a two-year, $12.4 million deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves to play the same way the Warriors wanted him to do in the first place.

It’s a huge risk for Duren to play on a qualifying offer, especially if he suffers an injury or his numbers go down. He might be unable to get another $190 million offer since the max he can earn next summer if he becomes a free agent is a four-year, $177 million deal.

Kings Interested in Duren

If Jalen Duren can survive on a qualifying offer next season, the Sacramento Kings are reportedly waiting for him.

“Duren likes Scott Perry a lot,” Marc J. Spears said on ESPN’s NBA Today. “He likes Sacramento a lot, but the Pistons, they’re focused on bringing him back, they have some optimism, but it’s complicated. I just hear that Jalen, it’s not about money right now.”

The Kings can stay patient if they can land Duren next season.

On the other hand, the Pistons can always consider send their young center to the Kings in a sign-and-trade if the relationship is beyond repair.