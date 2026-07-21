Pistons Proposed to Pair Jamal Murray and Cade Cunningham in 3-Team Trade

Contract negotiations between the Detroit Pistons and Jalen Duren appear to have no resolution as of yet. This has raised some questions over the future of the young center in the franchise.

Duren, 22, became a restricted free agent at the conclusion of the 2025-26 season and after earning All-NBA Third Team honors, he is eligible for a lucrative deal. The Pistons did tender a qualifying offer for the center, signaling a preference to retain him but on their terms.

With talks potentially dragging into the later part of the offseason, Detroit could potentially choose to pivot. In a hypothetical three-team trade, Duren would be moved for a backcourt upgrade to support Cade Cunningham.

In the trade, the Boston Celtics get Duren and Duncan Robinson from Detroit. The Denver Nuggets would receive Derrick White, Sam Hauser and Jordan Walsh from Boston, as well as Ron Holland II from Detroit.

The Pistons would then land Jamal Murray and Julian Strawther from Denver.

What Duren’s camp is demanding for a new and improved deal is reportedly over the valuation that the Pistons are ready to carry.

Pistons’ Proposed Jalen Sign-and-Trade Lands Jamal Murray

Being a restricted free agent means that the Pistons have leverage to match any offer sheet for Duren. After a strong season, the franchise prefers that he stays, but his postseason performance has somewhat reduced any expectation of a much larger deal.

In this proposal, Duren would join Boston on a four-year deal worth $140 million. This, of course, is possible through a sign-and-trade, which clears space for other movements. The Celtics need a dominant starting center and could benefit from this.

Denver, who is playing the facilitator role, is in this proposal to move Murray’s significant deal. The All-Star guard is on a four-year $208 million extension and is entering its second year with a $50.1 million cap hit.

The Nuggets already have a full slate of significant deals for at least four players, including him. Moving one of the more significant deals apart from Nikola Jokic’s has reportedly been an option for this offseason.

The Pistons have decent flexibility to absorb Murray’s deal and would use a trade exception for Strawther.

While Murray’s deal is way larger than what Duren is expected to make, he is already a proven postseason star and a former NBA champion.

How New Backcourt Help Could Help the Pistons

Murray is 29-years-old and in the peak of his prime, which makes him a valuable star to add. The Pistons would gain a co-star to Cunningham and improve their secondary scoring threat.

Murray has already played in a championship system and brings added creativity to the backcourt. Losing Duren would be a big blow for the Pistons in the frontcourt, but this proposal is a worthy get if an agreement isn’t met for the center.

In the coming weeks, Duren’s future in Detroit would become clearer. However, the chance to move elsewhere is always an option, which makes a sign-and-trade the most viable option for the Pistons to get something in return rather than lose a young upside piece for free.