Why Jalen Duren’s Current Plan Could Badly Hurt Pistons

The Detroit Pistons are in a tough position trying to keep Jalen Duren without making a terrible financial decision. Duren had a breakout regular season to make the All-Star team and All-NBA team for the first time. However, a horrible postseason exposed all his flaws and made it unlikely that he’ll be worth max contract money that he can now make.

NBA insider Jake Fischer revealed his thoughts on Duren’s current plan likely seeing him taking a qualifying offer from the Pistons for a cheaper salary this season. However, this would see him entering free agency again next season with the plan of signing with the Sacramento Kings. The younger roster of the Kings would see Sacramento paying him exactly what he wants if he has a good season.

Detroit would have the chance to extend Duren during the season, but that would require a huge contract that they currently have no desire to give him. The Pistons need to figure out which names can contend with a roster led by Cade Cunningham since one or two mistakes involving the biggest contracts can destroy a franchise. Question marks for Duren have made this a tougher process for the Pistons to navigate as they hope to contend.

Why Jalen Duren Would Spite Detroit Pistons

Recent reports have circulated about Duren feeling disrespected about how the Pistons are handling this offseason’s negotiations. Detroit had the top seed with Cunningham, Duren, and young rising star Ausar Thompson as the three top assets.

Duren unfortunately appears to be the least valued of the three to the Pistons since he played horrendous basketball against the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers. Less celebrated centers clearly outplayed him to make Detroit question his contract. Duren feels that he proved more than enough to warrant making max money.

The Pistons improved from being arguably the worst team in the league just two seasons before last year’s breakout run with the best East record. Duren wants proper credit with a bigger contract since he was the clear second option. An unhappy situation means that Detroit could be forced to trade him to interested teams like the Kings or the Brooklyn Nets this season.

Could Detroit Trade Jalen Duren Before Next Summer?

The qualifying offer comes with a no trade clause, but Duren would likely waive it to join a team that wants to extend him. Sacramento clearly makes the most sense due to rumors of their desires for him and could trade Domantas Sabonis for him.

Detroit would get a center replacement with more All-Star experience and a higher ceiling than Duren. Sabonis’ ability to facilitate and do more than just scoring on offense could help make the Pistons more diverse against top East teams like the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers.

An argument can be made that Sabonis’ price is too high for someone that has only contributed to winning basketball for one season. The Pistons have shown zero interest in a sign and trade that both Sacramento and Duren would love. Any realistic trade package will likely be a downgrade that they don’t fully believe in.